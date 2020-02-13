Hams for Hunger

West Side Food Pantry volunteers and Save Mart employees pose with hams recently provided by Hormel's Hams for Hunger program through Save Mart.Far left, standing: West Side Food Pantry volunteers Alice Yvanez and Ruby Hernandez. Far right, standing, Save Mart store manager Luke Houston.

 Submitted by West Side Food Pantry

Of the 250 Save Mart stores in the region, and from a list of 10 finalists, the West Side Food Pantry recently received a generous donation of about 250 hams to distribute to those in need in the area. The organization will also soon be receiving a check for the proceeds of the fundraiser the Patterson Save Mart store held over the holidays. The donations will help refill the pantry’s shelves, which tend to become depleted after the holiday season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.