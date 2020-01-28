“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people - for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth; for there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus. Therefore I want the men everywhere to pray, lifting up holy hands without anger or disputing.” 1 Timothy 2:1-5,8.
This past Saturday morning, a group of Christians representing different denominations got together at the Federated Church to celebrate our Annual Patterson Prayer Breakfast.
The atmosphere was filled with excitement and divine energy as different choirs worshipped the Living God with sincere hearts.
Prayers were made for our city, our Mayor and city council, the youth in our community, our nation and its current political climate, the health of families, the poor and needy, and for Christian unity.
This public yearly event reminds us of the desperate need we have to pray privately throughout the year.
The apostle Paul, inspired by the Holy Spirit, urges believers to make prayer a priority. First of all, he says, I want you to pray with all kinds of prayers: petitions, intercession and thanksgiving.
He does not want us to be complaining, gossiping, and full of anxiety. He wants us to be different. He wants us to pray because prayer is truly transformational. When we are in the presence of God, everything changes. We receive a new perspective on things. We are forever changed. When we pray we partner with God and become part of the solution and cease to be part of the problem.
Prayer has a purifying effect in our community. When we pray to the Father in the name of Jesus, our Prince of Peace, we will enjoy peaceful and quiet lives.
This passage also tells us how to pray: without anger and disputing. How can we approach our God, whom we do not see, if we are angry with our brother or sister, whom we see?
No. We cannot pray to God sincerely, unless we have peace with our fellow men.
The truth is, when God’s people, come together in unity, and pray, the world becomes a better place!
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
