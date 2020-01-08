So 2020 begins! Many folks are eagerly kicking off the new year with resolutions to improve their financial situation, their health, or their relationships. While these goals are certainly admirable, there is one resolution that should be at the top of every Christian’s list of resolutions for this new year. Paul expressed it in Philippians 3:10 by saying, “that I may know him.” God’s people should have no higher aspiration than to know Him intimately. Paul continued to lay out this resolution in his epistle to the Philippian church.
Purpose – In Philippians 3:4-9, Paul expressed an earnest willingness to surrender everything of value in his life for a specifically stated purpose. His clearly-defined purpose was “that I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings.” He wanted to know God in a personal way. He wanted to know what God’s power could accomplish in his life. He wanted to know a closeness with Christ that can only come through suffering for Him and with Him.
Profession – In order to accomplish this purpose, Paul first had to make a humble profession. He had to confess that he had not yet satisfied this purpose. In Philippians 3:12, he admits, “Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect.” He acknowledges again in verse thirteen, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended.” He knows that he is not where he needs to be, but he is absolutely determined to get there. He wants to know Christ!
Plan – After acknowledging his shortcomings in his knowledge of Christ and his passion to correct this, he lays out a plan for accomplishing this purpose. First, he says in verse thirteen, “forgetting those things which are behind.” If you are going to move forward in your relationship with Christ, you will need to forget both the failures AND the accomplishments of the past. Then he said, “reaching forth unto those things which are before.” If you are going to develop a closeness with God, you will need to set some goals in front of you for spending time with Him. No relationship grows stronger without time spent together. Schedule time to spend with God in Bible reading and prayer. Spend purposeful time in meditation on God’s Word. Follow the advice given by the psalmist in Psalm 46:10 to, “Be still, and know that I am God.” Study His Word. Memorize His Word. Purposefully determine to spend time with God and grow closer to Him. After “forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,” Paul established the third part of his plan. He said, “I press toward the mark.” You just have to be determined to keep going. You will have days that you fail in your purpose. Don’t quit! Be passionate and determined like Paul to say, “That I may know him.”
May God bless you in 2020! Happy New Year!
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.