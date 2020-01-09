HAPPY NEW YEAR, Patterson neighbors! Since my last opportunity to share, our first grandchild was born. He came into the world healthy and loved just days after my last sermon was published in October 2019.
My wife and I are enjoying our new status as grandparents. What’s not to enjoy? The hardest part of our new status is being one thousand miles from our little guy. Our God has blessed us with seeing the grandboy three times in his first three months. Thank you, Heavenly Father, for that blessing and we pray for more time with our son, his wife and new baby very soon.
Certain things change our lives more than others. Births and deaths are on opposite ends of our life spectrum, but both bring huge changes. In the first weeks of 2020, we have no idea what changes will come our way, what news will leave us elated or left shocked and without words.
The day before my mother died in St. Louis last February, as our son and daughter-in-law were saying goodbye to us, they told us two pregnancy tests had been positive. While part of me wanted to dance with joy, another part just hurt to my core. Holding my grandson for the first time caused me to cry as my thoughts drifted to my mother who did not get to hold her great-grandson. But my thoughts did not stay there long as I was holding my grandson!!!
Each day, you and I must decide what thoughts will captivate us. Will we allow the negative, painful thoughts to overtake us, spinning us out of control, possibly into depression? (Clinical depression is another subject which goes beyond this.) Or will we seek to control our thoughts with the help of our loving God?
Here is where the Bible can help us. We must set our minds on better thoughts and take control of what we mentally and spiritually consume. Philippians 4:4-9 is a passage I visit on a regular basis. “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again, rejoice,” says the Apostle Paul. Then he talks about praying, thanksgiving and finding a peace which will guard your heart in Christ Jesus.
Paul then gives us seven areas of thought to pursue. All seven are positive and powerful. We must stop dwelling on the negative, stop listening to the news so much and filling our lives with dark, scary images. This includes our music choices, the movies and TV shows we watch, the books we read and the games we play. They ALL can color our thoughts.
Friends, God loves you. The Heavenly Father does not want you to live a defeated life where you are struggling mentally and spiritually. Some struggle is unavoidable and beyond our control. But whether it will dominate and take control over us is up to us.
Need some help with this? Always here if I can help. Enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
