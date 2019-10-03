To all my neighbors in and around Patterson, howdy! First, no grandbaby as of the writing of this article. We are in the “any time now” portion of the pregnancy. Yes, we are very excited.
Now on to our new thought. How many of your dreams have been or are being interrupted? As I am typing this article, I am using the one-handed-typing method which is taking me three times longer than normal. Why? The need to repair several things in my left shoulder less than two weeks ago has put that arm in a sling. The injury grew out of an act of stupidity, but I will spare you those details.
My recovery from the surgery is going well, but this was NEVER part of my dreams. Our dreams generally have us enjoying life, illness and injury free. We do not sit around thinking, “Wonder which of my incredible plans will have to change next year?” Our dreams may be interrupted by our own weaknesses or those close to us which requires us to assist them. The death of a loved one also can shatter our dreams.
The Apostle Paul addresses this very thing in II Corinthians 4:16-18. It says, “Therefore we do not lose heart, though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
There is a lot to unpack here, but we must focus on a couple of truths. First, some of our challenges in this life do NOT seem “light and momentary” to us. They hurt, sometimes physically; always mentally and spiritually. Do not forget, all of us are wasting away, growing older each moment. Cancers, heart disease, strokes and the list goes on as to what can take us down and even end our lives here.
That brings us to the huge truth here. Secondly, what are we choosing to focus upon in our lives? Everything in this world is passing away (II Peter 3:3-13) and will some day be refined through fire. That means we need to focus on the truly important, unseen eternal things.
Learning about Jesus of Nazareth who is the Christ and the Son of God is tops on my list. When we make being a follower of Jesus a priority in this life, we are preparing for the next life which is eternal. This requires us to look beyond what we see right now which is all temporary, all passing away. Easy? No! It takes growing our knowledge and faith in the God of the Christian Bible. The effort has eternal rewards.
Need some help understanding all this? Always here if I can help. Enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
