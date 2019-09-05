I am enjoying my years of ministry here in Patterson. Loving and serving the Lord is always a great privilege and joy, but serving Him together with a few close friends is even better.
When Jesus walked this earth, the focus of his ministry was to develop an intimate friendship with a few guys. He chose twelve and out of the twelve, three, became his buddies: Peter, John and James.
When he was going through the most difficult times in his life, when his death was near, Jesus relied on his friends for spiritual support.
“Then Jesus went with his disciples to a place called Gethsemane, and he said to them, “Sit here while I go over there and pray.”
He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee along with him, and he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Then he said to them, “My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death. Stay here and keep watch with me.” Mt. 26:36-38
Can you imagine? The Lord of the Universe, The Messiah, God incarnate, asking for prayer from his friends?
I have a dream, that one day, the church of Jesus Christ will become a church of best friends, who give their lives for each other. I pray and long for a community of men and women, who are honest and transparent with each other and with God. These folks will have a close relationship with Jesus and with each other. They will love and serve their neighbors, and in this process, they will change the world!
Do you have a few friends you can trust in the most difficult times in your life? If you do, treasure them, love them, serve them.
If you don’t, then, find them! Life is hard enough and we all need a few faithful friends to overcome our challenges. Making new friends is always risky. But the only way you can make friends is by being vulnerable.
At our church we have begun a daily meeting with Jesus and with close friends, if you would like to join us, we would be honored to offer you our friendship.
This morning, when my fellow servants Frank, Bill, Louie and I finished our meeting with the Lord, I thought, you know what? I no longer have to wait for my dream to come true, it’s already happening here! And then, with gratitude, I smiled!
By Pastor César Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
