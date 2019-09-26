I believe we are living in an era the Apostle Paul described as terrible times (2 Tim. 3:1). The level of evil taking place in our world today has caused many people to ask, “What’s going on?” Over the last decade we have witnessed mass murder, drive by shootings, terrorist attacks, rampant drugs, violence, lawlessness, and on goes the list. What we need is peace, God’s peace.
The prophet Isaiah gave a word of encouragement to the exiles who would be returning to Jerusalem after the terrible things they had experienced personally and nationally. Their city had been attacked, the temple destroyed, their possessions were gone, and they had no peace.
The Lord spoke through Isaiah and gave the children of Israel a song of praise, assuring them that He would keep them in “perfect peace” whose mind is steadfast on Him, because he trusts in the Lord (Isa. 26:3).
Throughout the 26th chapter of Isaiah, God reminds his people how he delivered them from their enemies. They remember how the Lord brought them to ruin and wiped out all memory of them (Isa.:14).
There are people reading this message today and you are going through a very difficult time. God is encouraging you to remember how he rescued you in the past and he is assuring you he will do it again. He is saying to you, “Be at peace. I’m making a way for you.” Just as he made a way for Israel through the Red Sea, he is making a way for you. Be at peace. Just as he empowered young David to strike down the giant Goliath, he will strike down the giant in your life. Do not be afraid, God has not given his people a spirit of fear, but of power, of love, and of a healthy mind (2 Tim. 1:7).
The Holy Spirit is saying to someone today, “No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you” (Isa. 54:17). Be encouraged! God will bring to nothing every false accusation and evil lie. These weapons will utterly fail! Be at peace today.
What about the deliverance of the three Hebrew children, unjustly cast into a fiery furnace (Dan. 3)? You may be going through a fiery trial, but like those thrown in the fiery furnace, the Lord was with them and he is with you. Be at peace and trust him. Consider Daniel thrown into the lion’s den the result of a conspiracy (Dan. 6). Daniel was innocent and his God kept him alive and in perfect peace. The mouths of the lions had been closed. God is working on your behalf and is closing the mouth of those who would devour you through gossip and false reports. Be at peace.
The Lord encouraged the children of Israel to remember what he had done for them in the past, to keep their thoughts focused on him and he would shape their minds in shalom (peace). Because they trust in the Lord, they will not be moved by anything. Thus, they are encouraged to trust in the Lord forever (Dan.:4). You can trust God. He is the eternal God, the Rock of safety, salvation and deliverance; and he will continuously keep in perfect peace the one whose mind is focused on him.
A few days ago, a businessman in Patterson asked me when I was going to write a message for the newspaper again. I said in a few days. He wanted to know what I was going to write about. I said, “Perfect peace.” He instantly replied, “There’s no such thing.” I invited him to read today’s message to find out why. The answer is quite simple. Perfect peace is given by God. He alone is perfect, and when he gives his peace it is always perfect.
God’s peace is not always removal of trouble, but an inward freedom amid chaos and difficulty. Stay focused on the Lord. Remember what he has done for you in the past. Keep your mind focused on him and he will keep you in his shalom, perfect peace. Be at peace.
By Pastor Ken Moren, Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.