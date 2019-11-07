If you’re like me, you probably learned a few prayers growing up. Prayers like, “God is great, God is good, God we thank you for this food” or “Now I lay me down to sleep…” that one’s too weird for me to finish. We’ve created all kinds of “subject prayers”, haven’t we? Travel prayers, bless me prayers, protection prayers. I don’t know about you, but a lot of my prayers get stuck in the … help me, bless me, protect me “zone”.
Or…maybe you don’t pray. You never saw results. Never witnessed the benefits of praying. So you quit. You asked God for something…nothing happened…so you stopped. Or, it seems a small prayer gets answered while a big prayer goes unheard. The car won’t start, we say a prayer…it starts. A family member has cancer, we say a prayer…and they still pass away. Does God care more about my car than my family?
What if, in reality, prayer is actually that place we hoped? Prayer is not just some religious ritual or memorized chant. It’s so much more, and so much better. Some of us pray like we’re searching for the PIN number to God’s prayer ATM machine, but God wants to have a relationship with us – not to be a good luck charm.
God hears every prayer, every whisper, and every thought. When we call to Him, He hears and He’s listening. However, He wants more than that. He wants to have a conversation with us. He’s interested in our prayers because He’s interested in us. What He’s NOT interested in…is a show or a prayer performance.
The Bible teaches that He loves to give blessings and favor and power and benefits to his children. It’s his nature. That’s who he is. He is a giving God, a blessing God, an encouraging God, a nurturing God, an empowering God and a loving God. It’s not the words or some kind of performance that makes the difference. Listen to what Jesus said…
Matthew 6:7-8 “When you pray, don’t babble on and on as people of other religions do. They think their prayers are answered merely by repeating their words again and again. Don’t be like them, for your Father knows exactly what you need even before you ask him!
Prayer is not just about asking, it’s about being. God wants to BE with you. He wants to connect with you. And you don’t have to plead and beg and perform for him. It’s relationship he desires. That’s the deep part.
Philippians 4:6 (NLT) Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.
By Pastor Jeremy Moore, New Life Christian Center Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.