“Create in me a clean heart, O God,
and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Psalm 51:10
The season of Lent in the church year is a time of reflection, confession, and repentance. It is a time when we can especially turn to David’s great penitential psalm, Psalm 51.
Although God referred to David as “a man after My heart,” King David made a mess of his life. After committing adultery with Bathsheba, he attempted to cover up the resultant pregnancy by recalling her husband from battle to be able to spend some time with his wife. When that did not work, David sent Uriah to the front lines of battle so he would be killed. The end result after the death of Uriah was that David took Bathsheba as his wife. In David’s mind he had resolved the problem. He had gotten away with it all!
Enter the prophet Nathan. Nathan told him a story about a rich man and a poor man. The rich man had many flocks and herds, but the poor man only one little lamb which had become like a family pet. A traveler came to dinner at the home of the rich man. He did not want to take from his own flock, so he took the poor man’s lamb for the meal. Scripture says at that point that David’s anger burned greatly against the man…and told Nathan that the man deserved to die. The prophet then pointed his finger at David and said, “You are the man!” With regret and deep sorrow, David went to the privacy of his chamber, and penned the greatest confessional ever recorded: Psalm 51.
Repentance is defined as the act or process of repenting…to feel remorse for what one has done or failed to do as it relates to past conduct, as it relates to sin. The end result of such an act is change. The hope of this season is that through the process of repentance, as David wrote in his psalm, the Lord would “restore to me the joy of Your salvation.”
Lent begins at the end of this month with Ash Wednesday. On this day some will mark their foreheads with ashes as a gesture of repentance. It is a visible way to remind us of our sin and the need of forgiveness. May this season be a time of repentance which leads to a deeper experience of what Jesus has done for us!
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
