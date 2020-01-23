We’re only 20 days into January, and you’re probably already tired of commercials and churches and programs flooding you with the connection of the year 2020 and 20/20 vision, right?
At New Life, we consistently talk about our mission statement. It’s strategically woven into everything we do on the weekends, throughout the week in our Life Groups and Student Ministries, and also what we do in our community partners like H.O.S.T. House, Naomi’s House, United Patterson, and others. Our mission statement is “loving people one step closer to Jesus”. That’s different than our vision. Mission is the “what” and vision is the “where.” Loving people one step closer to Jesus is the vehicle we use to get to the vision.
There’s also a difference between vision and sight. Sight is a function of the eyes, and vision is a function of the heart. So, how do we get clearer vision spiritually? More importantly, how do we get a clearer look at GOD’S vision for us?
It’s so important for followers of Jesus to have vision, because I believe God cares much more about where we’re going than where we are. That’s why we say here at New Life that God loves you WAY too much, right where you are, than to let you stay there.
Proverbs 29:18 says, “When people do not accept divine guidance, they run wild.” That means we have the tendency to think whatever we want, act however we want, and live however they want when we follow our own vision.
So, how do we see God’s vision for us? How do we eliminate cultural influence from tainting what we see? How do we clearly see marriage the way God sees marriage? How do we acknowledge our hurts and our pains and still look in the mirror and see ourselves for who God see us? How do we enjoy the blessings of the abundant life, but still clearly see those who are going through loss and abandonment?
Better yet, how do we deal with our own pain, and loss, and decisions of the past before they impact our future?
Present decisions made from historical pain derail vision!! Read the previous sentence again about ten times! Think about it, what hasn’t been healed has the potential to kill. And it could kill your vision.
Three ways to walk into 2020 with a clearer view of who God created you to be is to 1) Keep your eyes focused on Jesus, 2) Give your past to God, and 3) Walk in step with Jesus.
Vision + Movement = Realization
Ask God to give you HIS vision for your life today. To listen to The Power of Vision in its entirety, go newlifecc.com/messages. Click on the Patterson Campus.
By Pastor Jeremy Moore, New Life Christian Center Patterson Campus. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
