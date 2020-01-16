Let me begin with an amazing story from the Bible, the story is gleaned from Mark 8:22-25;
22. And they came to Bethsaida. And some people brought to him a blind man and begged him to touch him. 23. And he took the blind man by the hand and led him out of the village, and when he had spit on his eyes and laid his hands on him, he asked him, “Do you see anything?”
24. And he looked up and said, “I see people, but they look like trees, walking.” 25. Then Jesus laid his hands on his eyes again; and he opened his eyes, his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly.
I want to focus on what I believe God has given to Patterson, and I want to speak into someone’s life today.
2019 was a year which was filled with so many things in our lives that seemed so foggy: insecurities, not sure where your life was heading, and yet at times it seemed you were headed everywhere and ending up nowhere.
I really believe in the year twenty twenty, God is going to give us clarity, it’s like when an individual is in a storm and they can’t quite see out of the windshield, but the good thing is; they have windshield wipers and as they turn the windshield wipers on they begin to see clearly what’s in front of them and what’s up ahead.
I woke up January the first 2020 on Wednesday, and it’s as if God had painted a fresh clear coat of anointing over the whole city of Patterson. Everything seemed so brand new, and he showed me that; that he is going to give this city 2020 Vision, in other words, clarity, you’re going to know where you’re going and what you’re doing, truly this new year is; out with the old and in with the new, remember this city of Patterson; 2020 Vision, I can see clearly now the rain is gone.
By Pastor Edward García Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
