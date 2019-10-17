The ability to discern or judge what is true, right, or lasting; insight.
That is the first definition of wisdom in the American Heritage Dictionary.
I was talking with a friend the other day and she asked me to clarify something. She had read that free will is that which distinguishes humanity as being in the likeness of God. I told her that it seems to me to be a component, but inadequate somehow. As I pondered the question it seemed that what distinguishes humanity is our ability to be reflective. But, these definitions suggest qualities and abilities and I’m uncomfortable with those distinctions – there are exceptions. I think that the divine image imprinted upon humanity has to do with a question of essence and its expression in our lives is mystery. Somehow, at the very core of our being is the mystery of the image of God.
In the book of Wisdom (7:7-11), we read that wisdom is the knowledge of Truth that emanates from the Divine. It is not expressed in easy, black and white answers; rather it is a spirit of understanding. And it pertains to God; it is the potential of constant human striving. Our free will is that which enables us to attend to that divine spark at our core or to choose something else. Our striving for and participation in divine wisdom is that which ennobles our humanity. There is absolutely nothing more valuable or more deeply satisfying than to live according to God’s wisdom.
For the writer of the Book of Wisdom, wisdom is incomparable – gold and silver are mere sand and mud in comparison. Wisdom is attained through prayer and pleading, and it is a double-edged sword. As we truly bring our lives before God in prayer, we can see who we have been cast in high relief to the potentiality of who God created us to be.
Likewise, in the Gospel story of the rich man who asks Jesus what he “must do to share in everlasting life,” the rich man seems to sincerely want to know how to have eternal life. Jesus refers him to the commandments and recites to him those that deal with interpersonal relationships. A story I heard one time illustrates an important point in regards to the 10 Commandments: A young man went to a rabbi and asked him, “Why are the Ten Commandments so negative – a series of seven “thou shalt nots”. The rabbi responded, “In the Ten Commandments there is really just one prohibition; don’t go back, don’t go back to Egypt, don’t return to the house of slavery.” Jesus wants the rich man to be truly free. When the rich man responds that he has observed these Commandments from his youth, Jesus looked at him, loved him and said to him, “Go sell what you have, give it to the poor and follow me.” Jesus saw how this man still lived in Egypt, enslaved by his possessions. The gifts that God gives us are not meant to enslave us and to build barriers, but rather that we might more effectively reflect the goodness and glory of God. They are meant to make us more generous and kind.
Today God looks at us with love and invites us into the freedom of his sons and daughters, that we be His instruments of love, grace and peace in our world. He offers us his wisdom in prayer to guide us on our way and His Sacred Scripture to illumine our way. How will we respond?
By Pastor Rex Hays, Sacred Heart Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
