The time has arrived for a little this and that.
FOR STARTERS
Let’s start with an end. That would be the ill-fated presidential impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
Amen, trial.
As this column is being written, the so-called trial was scheduled to be over at mid-week. No witnesses or documents were allowed by the Trump-supporters, and certainly no settling of the riff between our two major political parties.
We will now turn our attention to the November election which will settle the nation’s fate for the coming four years. In my opinion, the only unarguable fact coming out of the trial just concluded is that Rep. Adam Schiff is one heck of a debater.
THAT IOWA CAUCUS
Being a native of Iowa, I feel authorized to comment on this week’s Democratic Party presidential caucus.
The caucus count was doomed from the start. Not enough fingers and toes were available.
ON THE RISE
Although he has a ways to go, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s numbers are on the rise.
Here is a wealthy candidate who is using his own money to finance his campaign. He doesn’t accept contributions from special interests. I like that. And as a three-term mayor of New York City, one of the largest and most diverse cities in the country, he has experience in government that includes the fight against gun violence and the climate crisis.
That’s two points in his favor when comparing him with our current president. He also favors saving Obamacare and protecting Medicare and Social Security.
Now he’s announced a tax increase plan that would up the levy on multi-millionaires – of which he is one.
Bloomberg almost sounds too good to be true.
SEEKING YELLOW
I’m referring to corn. I had a call the other day from a local woman who prefers her corn yellow and not white.
I agree. Oh shucks, I also like my kernels yellow and have since growing up in Iowa. So can anyone shed light on why we can’t get yellow corn?
Give me a holler.
WE MISSED HER
That would be Corina Garcia Salinas, a 54-year resident of Patterson who died Jan. 24 at the age of 90. She was not on our list of 90-plussers, but should have been.
Among her survivors is her husband of 73 years, Ramon Salinas Sr.
If others are not on the list, please forward their names and ages to this scribe.
FOR OUR PMs
Many of my Persons of Maturity friends surely agree with this thought currently making the rounds:
“I thought getting old would take longer.”
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
Here’s the honest truth.
Some of those commercials during the Super Bowl I didn’t understand at all. They were weird. A couple confused me as to what was being advertised.
Is it an age thing? I’ll check with my young friends.
AND FINALLY …
Humorist Will Rogers had plenty to say in his day, and I enjoy repeating it.
“Be thankful we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.”
Another “amen.”
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.