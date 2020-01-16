Besides a proposed private dam and irrigation reservoir in the foothills west of Patterson, another major land use proposal is apparently in the works for the northwest corner of Stanislaus County.
An article in Monday’s San Francisco Chronicle gave the details. That would be the State of California’s purchase of the N3 Ranch property, a huge holding of some 50,000 acres of pristine wildland spread over four counties. It includes over 4,500 acres in the upper northwest corner of Stanislaus County, with larger acreages in Santa Clara, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.
This is rugged country, the Chronicle noted, and more than twice the size of nearby Mount Diablo State Park.
The asking price for the privately-owned ranch reportedly is $78 million, the newspaper reported. It is presently used for cattle grazing and includes a four-bedroom home, barns and sheds, and 14 hunting camps with cabins. It is located 15 minutes from downtown Livermore.
The purchase is only in the consideration stage, it was noted.
Our own Patti Dunn, longtime waitress at Mil’s Bar & Grill, has observed another birthday. I’m not going to say which one, only that she has a long way to go to make our 90-plus list.
Patti has been off on medical leave for several months and won’t give a definitive answer when asked if she will be returning to Mil’s. But she’s aware that many of us miss her.
For those who might not know, Patti has poured our coffee since just before the last Ice Age. So long that she needed surgery on her wrist.
DOCENTS NEEDED
Patterson’s downtown museum has been closed for many months while the city-owned building received a major remodeling. It will soon reopen and is in need of volunteer docents who will keep regular hours.
Training of docents will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 29. I know this to be a fact, because I will be the trainer. Therefore, give me a call (I’m in the book) if you are interested in volunteering even as few as a couple of hours a month.
To our newer residents, the Center Building where the museum is located in the heart of our unique downtown was constructed in 1909 by the Patterson Ranch Co. and used as an office for the selling of real estate. The Patterson family owned nearly 20,000 acres and constructed a system of irrigation canals to serve the farmland. Also sold were individual commercial and housing lots which soon developed into the community and later city of Patterson.
Upon opening, the administration building soon housed the community’s first post office. When the Bank of Patterson was founded in those early days, it first had its offices there while a new building was constructed across the street.
Potential land buyers usually arrived here by train and were brought across the street to the administration building before being taken on auto tours of the surrounding farmland. The Pattersons also bladed in the early rural roadways and gave them the names we use today.
So there’s much history in the 110-year-old building, which will be recognized Sunday afternoon, March 15, when the Historical Society holds its annual meeting. It will begin with a ceremony at the museum to which all are invited.
And thus we need community-spirited docents to make the historical facility available to all in the months ahead.
NEW FLAG POLE
Credit the local American Legion post with erecting the new flagpole in front of the John V. Azevedo Memorial Research Center operated by the Historical Society on North El Circulo.
The late Lt. Col. John was a career military guy, and the flag is a fitting tribute.
FOR OUR PMs
Our Persons of Maturity surely remember when cigar boxes were common storage units for small household items.
I use one to this day but they are not readily available in these modern times.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
No doubt about it, the country’s best college football team won the 2019 national championship Monday night.
LSU left no doubters.
By the way, the number of college bowl games this past holiday season was 42.
Apparently that wasn’t enough. Next year, 45 are scheduled.
AND FINALLY …
If Parade magazine in the Sunday papers gets any slimmer and keeps reducing its page size, it could replace bathroom tissue.
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
