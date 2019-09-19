Sights around town:
First, our downtown museum work is progressing rapidly. The new porch on its west side, which was gradually sinking, has been replaced including the overhead trellis and the railing. It looks great.
Our newer residents may not know the history of the building – Patterson’s first commercial structure in its downtown core.
It was built by the Patterson Ranch Company in late 1909 (110 years ago this fall) and became its administrative office from which nearly 20,000 acres of land was up for sale. In January, 1910, it became Patterson’s first post office with all of nine postal subscribers. No home delivery was offered for years.
It also housed the community’s first financial institution, the Bank of Patterson, until that bank constructed a building across the street on the circle. When the Patterson family decided to put in a public water system, its office also was located in the Center Build.
So the structure was called a variety of names over the years – the Administration Building, Post Office, Plaza Building, and now our community museum. The city owns it and is spearheading its first major exterior renovation work in many years.
And then if you were fortunate enough to drive by the community of Grayson early this week, you may have spotted a thrilling site – hundreds of long-legged white egrets wading in the San Joaquin River. The view was mind-blowing.
Elsewhere, construction projects vary. Work on the new hotel out on Sperry Avenue is progressing, the new Starbuck’s on Ward is open and busy, the Round Table Pizza outlet nearby is inching ahead, the large house on the north side of East Las Palmas is well into its second decade, and the new Family Pharmacy building downtown is looking better by the day.
Another name comes off our 90-plus list. That would be Gladene Craven, a longtime West Sider who died recently at age 95.
That leave the list numbering 77.
Another loss was Esera Semaia of Patterson, who unfortunately wasn’t on our list. He was 90.
An email arrived titled “I’m a Person of Maturity.”
“I’m the life of the party – even if it lasts until 8 p.m.
I’m good at opening child-proof caps – with a hammer.
I’m awake many hours before my body allows me to get up.
I’m beginning to realize that aging is not for wimps.”
The Patterson Tigers are showing their might, taking it to Modesto High last Friday night to avenge a close loss to the Panthers a year ago. The locals are now 3-0 on the road.
Now comes even more of a challenge this week when the Tigers host Buhach Colony (4-0) to open league play.
A reader asks: Why were Indians here first?
Well of course – they had reservations.
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
