If you are in the Trump administration and voice opinions opposite of those of the president, it’s best to quickly find other work.
National Security Advisor John Bolton found that out via Twitter early this week when he joined the ranks of the unemployed. Many of us aren’t sad to see him go, but it’s just another indication that the president runs his own show and makes his own decisions.
By the way, are dismissed (fired) administration officials eligible for unemployment benefits?
But more worrisome is Trump’s view regarding U.S. spies in foreign countries. He opposes them, thus endangering a prime information source in intelligence gathering.
Why?
HERE’S THE LATEST
We have an indoor cat at our house – Franklin by name – who, when he isn’t sleeping, spends his time eating.
This time he may have overdone it. A trip to the vet the other day determined that Franklin is up to 23 pounds – about three times the weight of our second cat Lucy. Thus Franklin is now on a diet.
WE LOST ONE
Our list of 90-plusers has been reduced by one with the death last week of Constance Barletta. She was 94 and living in Montana, but had previously spent many years residing in the Patterson area.
But we’ve also added one. Longtime Patterson resident Pat Burch recently became a nonagenarian.
That leaves the list count at 79 including five centenarians, the oldest being 109.
BAD TIMING
Television viewers last week and over the weekend saw at least one commercial that was badly timed.
That would be the Discover credit card commercial with a young woman stating she might use her card to go scuba diving. After the fire on the diving ship in Southern California, that commercial – shown repeatedly for days -- should have been pulled.
FOR OUR PMs
We Persons of Maturity found long ago that you never really learn to swear until you have learned to drive.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
This is a rare week. Not only will the Iowa State Cyclones be hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday, but both teams were ranked among the Top 25 in the nation after the first weekend of play. And both are undefeated in the young season.
This hasn’t occurred in recent years – probably never.
I grew up just a few miles from Iowa City, but played in the college band at Ames. Thus I’m not quoting any odds.
By the way, when is the last time both the 49ers and Raiders both won their season-openers? And besides that, the Rams and Chargers also posted victories on Sunday, giving California a clean sweep in the pro ranks. How’s that for an oddity.
AND FINALLY …
Here’s another Burma Shave roadside sign that tells a story:
Car in ditch
Driver in tree
The moon was full
And so was he
Burma Shave
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
Log In
