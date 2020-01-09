This column has several times in recent years urged City Hall to propose a list of street names to housing contractors putting in new roadways.
With Patterson’s growth rate expected to pick up, now would be the time to approve a list of names that would recognize families to helped build this community.
A few streets already do just that. I refer to family names such as Delphia, McNaughton, Nordell, Berlin, Inaudi and Hoffman that are among a number currently in use in identifying our streets.
There are many more. I would begin the list with names such as Bessey (businessman and mayor), Ernie Rose (famous boat racer), Fleharty (owner of this newspaper for nearly 30 years), Evans (founder of our telephone company), and Carlson (our first mayor).
The list could and should become lengthy. It would be far more meaningful than using breeds of horses or wild animals for naming streets.
HOT NEWS
Here’s the latest:
- A two-acre site next to Pilot Flying J out on Sperry Avenue has been acquired for Patterson’s third hotel. It will be a La Quinta and City Hall has already approved the plans.
- Just west on Sperry is the new four-story Hampton Inn which appears to be about to open.
- Also, the Apricot Wood restaurant in the Villa del Lago development has changed hands and after a bit of remodeling, will reopen under a new name.
- And downtown, Patterson Pharmacy is soon to relocate in its sparkling new building at the intersection of Del Puerto and F Street.
- Not to be overlooked, construction of the large new home on the north side of East Las Palmas Avenue continues well into its second decade.
A LOSS
Every civic organization has its key members whose volunteerism sets an example for the rest of the membership.
Such was the case with Charles (Chuck) Porfito of Vernalis. He was a member of the Patterson Lions Club who died suddenly New Years Eve at his home. He was 66.
Raised on the West Side, Chuck was highly energetic in whatever projects he undertook – and he undertook many as a member of the Lions. He served as a district officer and spearheaded numerous local projects that greatly benefited our community. His outgoing personality was recognized by those with whom he came in touch.
His death is a loss to both the club and the West Side.
ANOTHER LOSS
That would be Winnifred (Winnie) Bronzan, another longtime West Sider who onetime resided on the El Solyo Ranch in the Vernalis area. She died Dec. 19 at a care facility in Modesto at age 102.
Winnie was another who was active in local volunteerism. After raising three children, she and her late husband Martin managed El Solyo Village when it opened here in 1969, a position she continued for several years after his death. She continued to be extremely active after moving to Patterson Mobile Estates where she lived for many years.
With Winnie dropping from our 90-plus list, we add the name of local resident Frank Coito, who observed his 90th birthday on July 31. He has resided here for many years and is retired from the aerospace industry.
FOR OUR PMs
Local Persons of Maturity were reminded of years back when Patterson had several businesses that sold and serviced television sets and radio. Back in the mid-1960s, we also had no fewer than six businesses that sold white appliances – washers, dryers, stoves and refrigerators. That’s right – six!
Those were the days when the city’s population was under 4,000, but the big shopping centers in the nearby cities had yet to take root.
Now we need two hands to count our pizza joints.
FOR THE SPORTS FAN
Patterson High’s junior kicker Adrian Melesio has reaped yet another honor.
He was named honorable mention by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. Only 13 from the Sac-Joaquin Section were so recognized.
Adrian also was a standout a year ago as a sophomore, and fortunately for the Tigers, will be returning for his senior year this coming fall.
AND FINALLY …
Rudy Giuliani – a man with three eyes (at least in his name).
As many remember, Rudy was the mayor of New York City when the 9/11 tragedy struck. He made quite a name for himself in the aftermath of that disaster, and has since gone on to tie a tight knot with our current president.
That’s a knot that should be unraveled for the best interests of not only Rudy and President Trump, but the public as well. And very soon.
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.