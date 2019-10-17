Readers interested in early Patterson history are directed to the 100 Years Ago section of this week’s Patterson Past column that appears elsewhere on this page.
Toward the very end of 1919 – in fact, just before the Christmas holiday – voters were asked to trek to the polls a second time to consider incorporating the community as a city. That meant electing a City Council, which in turn would adopt a budget and set a tax rate to pay for such services as fire and police protection, street maintenance, parks and a sewer system.
A vote on incorporation the previous year was turned town.
Two more on our 90-plus list have passed this last week. That would be Helyn Vescere of Crows Landing, who was 95 and a long time West Sider, and 90-year-old Helen Silveira of Patterson, who died last weekend after a short illness.
Dear Readers: Following is a complete listing of our 90-plus residents who either reside in the West Side area from Vernalis to Crows Landing or once made their home here. But your assistance is needed. The list may not be complete, or it may contain the names of those who are now deceased. You are asked to notify this writer, either by phone or email to my residence or this newspaper office, of corrections that need to be made. Your effort is much appreciated.
Mike Alberti, Raymond Allustiarte, Loreene (Ghisletta) Alves, Manuel Alves, Zora Arredondo, Eleanor Bays, Gene Bays, Margaret Bernard, Vera (Stonecipher) Bettencourt (101), Louise Bicary;
Winnie Bronzan, Phyllis Breves, Hazel Bruce, Bertha Burch, Micaela Trevino Cantu, Antonette Carcello, Mary (Blinn) Carlson, Daniel Carroll, Jane Chaney, Lorene Cole;
Barbara (Coffrin) Cherron, Jim D’Anna, Brice Draper, Mini (Cox) Draper, Bob English, Dorothy English, Rita (Iturreria) Etchepare, Thelma Fitzsommons (100), Agnese Friedrich, Agritima Guerra;
Frances Hicks, Wayne Johnson, Adeline Kempton, Bob Kimball, Velma (Kolding) Klein, Laurence Kolding (100), George Kosko, Virginia Lanfranki, Ciro Mancuso Sr., Jack McConnell;
Willie Mae Mellinger, Bob Messer, Nelda (Schut) Mitchell, Ernest Moeller, Adelina Montoya, Jim Naphy, Melba Osnes, Manuel Paiva, Verna Kaye Paiva, Tom Perez;
Lena Peters, Hazel Raynor, Dorothy Reis, Allen Roberts, Alexjandro Rodriguez, Leo Rovedatti, Louisa Sarasqueta, Selma Smith, Arlie Turner, Frances Tyler;
Evelyn Vargas, Isabel Vieira, Vivian Wheeland, Thomas Whitfield, Dorothy Wiesendanger (109), Elsie Williams, and Katie Williams.
Ron Swift is editor/publisher emeritus of the Patterson Irrigator. He can be reached at ronkay@gvni.com.
