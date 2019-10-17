At the end of the 2017-18 school year, Creekside Middle School Resource Teacher Nichole Pruett was approached about starting a garden as part of the Patterson Unified School District’s “Green Initiative.” After a community-led effort to get the garden up and running, there has been much buzz throughout the Creekside campus, and many students look forward to spending time in it.
“We have classes that are going out to the garden,” said Pruett, who spends time out there with her eighth grade students.
Pruett said that everyone who uses the garden has been designated their own little section for planting what they choose.
“There are two classes for students with disabilities who go out there regularly, and they have their own little area where they are growing pumpkins and carrots and peas right now,” said Pruett, adding that the afterschool program also occupies an area of the garden.
According to Pruett, the garden has drawn a lot of interest from students across the campus, who often stop her in between classes to ask if they can be added to the class.
“It’s more fun than all the other classes,” said eighth grader Zachary Vargas.
To make the soil good for growing, and to conserve water usage, Pruett worked all summer alongside her own children and volunteers from the community to help lay cardboard, compost, and woodchips.
“The City has brought truckload after truckload of wood chips out there,” said Pruett. “We had the Jennings Road Compost Facility donate huge truckloads of compost, and we had Bertolotti bring that compost to the garden.”
Pruett said that the microbes and insects that live within the soil will eat at the cardboard, which alongside the wood chips, will create a “permeable” soil.
“That will help us to not have to water as much. We are boosting our soil content by not disturbing the ground, because when we disturb the ground, we disturb those relationships in the dirt.”
To help beautify the garden, local artist and Promotora Rosa Hernandez, who did the paintings at the SkatePark, along with the cafeteria at Las Palmas Elementary, was brought on board to create a mural on a large storage shed that houses all of the garden’s equipment.
“I was happy to receive a phone call one day regarding the garden. One of my partners from Promotoras asked me if I’d like to come over and check out a storage container to do art on there,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez started the mural in August, and was challenged by the hot summer heat.
“It was very hard to do the outside paint because of the metal and most of the paint I used got sticky. It was hot and I kept thinking ‘how am I going to finish this?’ But I’m so happy with the results,” she said.
Hernandez had to improvise and use sponges to create the layers for the background. In addition to the sponges, she also used her fingers and hands to create the wood chips in the garden painting.
A time-lapse video created by Hernandez documenting her progress with the mural can be found on youtube: https://youtu.be/31yb2eBzzI4
The nature-themed mural features a mountain range in the distance, a background of trees and wolves, a horse sticking his head out of his stable in the foreground, and a lush creek that runs throughout.
Pruett spent time on the garden all summer to ensure it would be ready for the start of the school year.
“When we took the garden over it was just nothing, real ugly. Depending on the time of the year, it was huge weeds or all dried out and dead. I kinda worked it as my personal garden all summer. I brought my kids out there, and they helped me lay the cardboard and we planted a few things,” said Pruett.
Pruett says that the long-term goal is for the garden to become a community garden. She wants community members to be able to go out and plant, help maintain, give ideas, and eat the produce.
“We had a lot of tomatoes this year and so many of them went bad because they weren’t picked and we didn’t have a lot of people coming out to pick them,” said Pruett, who added that lots of the produce was given away to teachers, students, and family members.
Pruett says that the garden is currently home to many varieties of produce.
“This year it has been all different sorts of tomatoes. We have purple tomatoes, yellow tomatoes, the really little itty bitty cherry tomatoes, we have Roma tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes; all different kinds, and lots of other vegetables like watermelon, avocado tree, squash, cucumber, cantaloupe, and honeydew.”
Another long-term goal is for the garden to become a hangout spot for the students - a place where students can do their homework on benches while enjoying the fresh smell of chocolate spearmint traveling through the breeze.
Pruett would also like to see some of the seasonal fruits and vegetables be incorporated into the school lunch system.
“It’s important for the kids to know where their food comes from and for them to eat that food. I think it will increase their diversity of foods they eat.”
Pruett also says that there is currently a food composter in the garden, and through a recycling program, the school has been able to take leftover food from the school lunches and use it as fertilizer.
“The garden is good for the environment and good for the school in general,” said eighth grader, Cody Maybee. “I like planting and doing yard work and doing the environmental things. It’s fun to plant your own plants and watch them grow.”
A gardening day planned for Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will give members of the community the opportunity to come see the garden, and it will also give students volunteer hours for graduation.
“The garden is cool,” said enthusiastic eighth grader, Josef Skioen. “It offers more opportunities for the students to learn and stuff. We go out there and we plant, we pull weeds, we eat apples, we catch lizards, and we make compost piles. The garden is pretty cool!”
The students at Creekside Middle School are reaping the benefits of a young garden, and for Pruett, this is just the beginning.
“A few years back I had this desire, me and a friend of mine, we wanted to get a plot of land and start a community garden where everybody can come help out and get fruits and vegetables. This garden is just a dream coming to fruition.”
For more information on the garden, and to find out how you can help, you can email Nichole Pruett at: npruett@patterson.k12.ca.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.