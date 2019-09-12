Seventeen-year old Patterson High School senior, Isaiah Zuniga, uses his gift of contemporary surrealism to provoke musings of modern-day social reality.
“Growing up, art has been one of those things that I focused on a lot,” said Isaiah. “It was a way to escape and express myself. It has also helped me through some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, there is some stuff I look back on and go, ‘wow.’ I like to use emotion. I like to use my creativity to express myself in what I see and what I do. Art is relaxing, and it keeps me focused.”
The first painting that Isaiah used to execute the drawing is called “washing,” and was learned from his art teacher at PHS, Cade Tomasegovich. According to Isaiah, it is a technique that combines ink and water.
“The ink to water ratio creates different values of light and darkness,” said Isaiah.
The oldest of four, Isaiah strives to be a role model for his siblings. He teaches them the values that were taught to him by his parents as a child, and also teaches them that if they apply themselves, they can accomplish whatever they would like.
Art runs in Isaiah’s family, and he specifically looks up to his uncle as his artistic role model.
“My uncle is retired now, but he was a professional painter. He taught classes and has some of his smaller works in a museum in Monterey. His house is just full of his paintings. He likes to do mostly landscapes,” said Isaiah, as he pulled out a landscape painting of his own from his portfolio.
Isaiah’s landscape painting is a serene forest waterfall with angelic breaks of light piercing through the forest’s lush landscape, which in turn, reveals a pleasant contrast of tranquility; the outside light breaking through to touch the forest’s dark hidden beauty, a truly remarkable piece that was created through the execution of basic highlighting techniques.
“Want to know a secret?” Asked Isaiah. “The paintings, they seem simple but then they also seem difficult, but in actuality they are all so simple ‘cause it’s just backgrounds and different colors. In paintings, you start with the back and then add colors and then lighten, (my uncle) taught me that and I was just blown away at how easy yet complex it is, and it’s cool to see the end result.”
Another piece titled titled “The Giving Tree,” features a tree figure that has arms and hands for branches, hands out fruit to an innocent little girl.
“I had the branches hands holding the fruit instead of it growing out of the tree, and this one I believe was just based on the misjudgment of others,’ said Isaiah. “As a kid, you don’t really see a person as what they look like on the outside; you look at who they are on the inside…take (profiling, for example) if you are holding a baby on a train and other people smile at the baby, the baby smiles back because they don’t see what society has labeled them as; they don’t see what kind of evils have been pushed on people.”
Isaiah plans to pursue a career in the arts. He would love to work in animation, but also has a back-up plan of studying to be an optometrist or pharmacy technician.
“Since the first time I had Isaiah in class, I could tell he had artistic talent,” said PHS Fine Arts Instructor, Cade Tomasegovich. “Not only can he render his work with control and skill, he also has the ability to "see." I don't mean the obvious "see". I mean the way artists "see," with shapes, forms, colors, lines, textures... I also love his bravery with his work. He takes risks and has original ideas. That is what really sets him apart from most other beginning artists. I love having him in class and am always eager to see what he will produce next.
Readers can view Isaiah’s work on Instagram, @Isaiah_Z_Art
