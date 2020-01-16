Saturday night on Highway 132 and River Road was the place to be.
The Delta Charter Dragon Cheer had their smiles on at the spaghetti drive-through dinner at the Bettencourt Tractor Museum.
The tickets were $10, and you drove through, saw the tractors and received a delicious, home-prepared spaghetti meal. The Delta Charter Dragon cheer are raising money for their two trips to Vegas. Back in November they won first place at the district event. This is the first time they have entered the competition, and they are enthusiastic.
A team of eight high school girls will go to Las Vegas on Feb. 20 and 23, and then back again on May 9 and 10 this year, so they are raising money for their airline tickets.
Barnstormer Ken Herger opened up the museum just for this event. The cheerleaders showed up with an immense amount of energy, and were welcomed back to learn more about tractors and how they can have a career in Ag.
The Dragons have Juanzette Hunter and Samantha Fernando to thank for a successful year so far. There will be bake sales throughout the two counties, Stanislaus and San Joaquin, as the Charter serves the area for children K-12.
Let’s cheer on the Dragon Cheer team!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.