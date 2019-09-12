The annual instrument rental fair for elementary school students was recently held at Walnut Grove Elementary School. The fair allows students an opportunity to “test drive” instruments in which they might be interested.
“This is our annual instrument fair; it gives our fourth and fifth grade students a chance to actually get their hands on the instruments and try them out a little bit,” said music teacher and band director at Patterson High School, Spencer Jepson.
If the parents would like to rent an instrument for their child, vendors like Ingram & Brauns Musik Shoppe and Gottschalk Music Center of Modesto were there to lend their services.
“Instead of leaving town, the students can actually rent the instruments right here on the spot and take them home so when they start their classes next week they are ready to go,” said Jepson.
The fair had booths with flutes, clarinets, alto saxophones, trumpets, and violins - all instruments that are offered at the elementary level.
High school band students were present to assist, inform, and instruct the elementary students on their instrument of intrigue.
Fourth grade elementary student, Brandon White, has been interested in playing the trombone since he was in third grade. The instrument fair allowed him the opportunity to finally pick one up and take it for a spin, under the guidance of a high school band student.
“So basically I am helping him learn how to play notes,” said ninth grader Kyle Sanchez, who plays with the PHS band. “I’m teaching him how to breathe properly, positions, and a B flat scale. I’m trying to teach him how to play correctly so that it’s easier to play later on. I’m trying to get him to play consistent so it sounds decent for a fourth- or fifth-grader.”
Kyle demonstrated the differences of the two types of trombones that were made available for Brandon to try.
“So he likes this tenor trombone,” said Kyle, referring to an instrument he was holding. “This one is the basic of all trombones; it can go from first to seventh. This other trombone is the same thing, but this trigger right here helps to play lower notes easier so you don’t have to go all the way down there and stretch it out. In elementary school and middle school you get the tenor, but later on in high school he will get one of these and he will be able to tell the difference.”
According to Jepson, the district-wide music program starts in second grade, and in the third grade students are taught to play the recorder, and they do a little singing as well. By the time a student reaches fourth grade, they are taught the fundamentals of music such as reading, and performing instrumentals. At the middle school level they start to incorporate choir, and a full music program at PHS offers orchestra, singing, piano and guitar.
“Next year we are adding a music technology class as well,” said Jepson.
