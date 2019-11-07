Patterson residents have been showing up in droves to the new Round Table location on Sperry and Ward. The new restaurant features a full menu stacked with wings, garlic twists, signaure pizzas like the King Arthur Supreme, and an impressive array of beers on tap.
According to owner, Harry Singh, the beers have drawn a lot of intrigue around town due to the innovative serving system: customers wear a digital wristband with an implanted sensor to unlock the taps.
“We have about 20 beers on the tap,” said Singh. “Customers can try all of them and they just get charged by the ounces; they don’t have to buy a whole glass.”
Singh, along with his wife, Sarv, and brothers RJ and Vic, owns two other Round Table locations in Los Banos and Ripon.
“This is our third Round Table,” said Singh. “We feel like this is a pretty nice town, and there were a lot of people who said they needed a Round Table in this town so we decided to come over here.”
The business, which opened its doors to the public on Friday, Oct. 18, has lured families with their multitude of large televisions displaying sporting events, freshly prepared pizzas and a family arcade that features state-of-the-art video games, such as a digital bowling lane.
Having just opened the business, Singh has called upon his supervisors from his Los Banos location to ensure that Patterson employees are trained accordingly.
“Our employees are learning really well,” said Supervisor, Joana Verduzco Garcia. “We are doing our best to train them in everything as soon as possible, so that they can provide our customers with good service.”
Verduzco Garcia, along with fellow supervisor, Michael Chavarria, have been commuting from Los Banos to Patterson every day to ensure that they are present at
at all times with the Patterson employees until they feel they are ready to completely “hand off the keys,” but so far, the reception that the location has received from the community has made training new employees a tougher task than usual, as there has hardly been any down time to learn slowly.
“A lot of the Patterson customers have told me that they used to drive to Modesto to get Round Table pizza,” said Chavarria. “Bringing this location here has been beneficial to a lot of the Patterson residents.”
Singh said that the most popular items among Patterson residents have been the wings and garlic twists.
“We are selling a lot of wings over here,” said Singh. “At this location, people like garlic twists, and of course the wings. The appetizers are selling really good in this town.”
According to Verduzco Garcia, the most popular pizza in Patterson has been the King Arthur Supreme, which features pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, linguica, mushrooms, green peppers, yellow onions, black olives and zesty red sauce on original, pan or gluten free crust.
“We cut the vegetables every day,” said Singh. “The dough is made fresh every day, we make the sauce every day. Everything is made from scratch every single day.”
Singh said that he does not allow his employees to deviate from the official Round Table procedures and recipes. Consistency is key to his successful businesses, and Singh is no stranger to running a successful business. Just a couple of months ago, his Round Table location in Los Banos received the “Restaurant of the Year” award from the City.
“If a sauce has to run (in the mixer) for 30 minutes, even if it might be good at 25 minutes, we let it run for 30 minutes because we follow the procedures. We never let our employees take shortcuts; we always follow the Round Table recipes and procedures,” said Singh.
Singh says that his goal is to obtain a partnership with the community by offering specials for local sports teams and clubs. So far, the business has teamed up with the local Little League, and aims to partner with Patterson High School soon.
Round Table is located at 102 Ward Ave., Ste. A, next to Burger King, and is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m.. to 10 p.m.. and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant features a lunch buffet of all you can eat pizza and salad for $7.99 on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.. to 2 p.m. and a dinner buffet on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
