he landscape in local law enforcement changed last Friday, with the retirement of Sgt. Terry Shadel. Shadel had spent just short of 14 years working out of the Patterson Police Services substation of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s really hard for me to walk away,” he said at aretirement luncheon thrown for him by his former coworkers last Wednesday.
The day his grandfather passed away, Shadel said, at 17, he signed up for deferred enlistment in the military. His grandfather was a WWII vet.
“I got out of the military after 10 years, and wanted to get into law enforcement.” He was old for a recruit in the academy, he said, and credited others with helping him to get through it.
He enjoyed working in a variety of areas, he said, using a golf analogy to describe working with “People that… make you better,.”
Shadel worked patrol from 2006 to 2008, when he was promoted to detective. He served in that capacity until 2013.
A shooting at Patterson High School in 2007 changed things. That crime “took a lot of resources,” Shadel said, “people came from the main office (to work the case), so Chief Tyrone Spencer established a street crimes unit.” Shadel got a newly-created motorcycle spot, where he served from 2013 to 2016. “I like riding anyway, so it was a good job,” he said. He was promoted to Sgt. in 2016.
Still, Shadel said his long tenure here wasn’t necessarily intentional. “It wasn’t like I thought, when I came out here, ‘well, I gotta stay here the whole time;’ it’s just something presented itself.”
Shadel left California Monday to join his wife, who has been living in Kansas, where the couple has a home. He plans to do some security work, and said he will be joining the American Legion and VFW, in honor of his grandfather. “I would like to do some volunteer work in the community.”
It doesn’t hurt, he added, that the offices for both of those organizations are very close to the golf course – where he plans to both work and play.
