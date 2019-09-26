The new Patterson Family Pharmacy building that is currently under construction on El Circulo and F Street, adjacent to Mil’s, is set to open during the first week of December.
The pharmacy, which has been operating from the old Patterson Drug building since 2008, will continue to offer residents of the community specialty services such as prescription delivery, and bubble packaging for patient medication organization.
“We are really excited to be in our new location and really excited to show the community everything we have to offer them,” said pharmacist and owner, Ali Wright.
Wright said that she wanted the pharmacy to remain downtown, and that the ornate Spanish-style architecture was chosen to stay true to, and honor, Patterson’s past.
“I just love downtown Patterson,” said Wright. “I have so much respect for the history of our town...I wanted the architecture to fit the style of Patterson and have that same downtown Patterson vibe.”
According to Wright, the new Patterson Family Pharmacy will be equipped with a state-of-the- art laboratory, that will include a negative pressure room, which will be in accordance with newer laws and regulations required by those pharmacies, like the Patterson Family Pharmacy, who compound their own medications for their patients.
“That’s when you are making specialty medications that are not commercially available, so we make it at the pharmacy,” said Wright. “Currently, if somebody needs specialty medicine they need to go to Modesto or Turlock. This is a great service to local Patterson residents.”
Wright says that a lot of hormones require compounding, and that she is also planning to do compounding for different different types of animal medications.
In addition to the elegant aesthetic of the new building, a drive-thru pharmacy will be located on the outside so that patients can conveniently pick up and drop off prescriptions.
“I think by adding a drive through and more clinical services such as compounding, we can offer our customers a higher level of service,” said Wright.
Working as an intern at the pharmacy while attending the University of Pacific’s Pharmacy program back in 2007, Wright was hired as a full time Pharmacist in 2010, and took over the business in 2012.
Wright embraces the family owned business aspect of a small town like Patterson’s, and believes that local businesses positively impact the community.
“All of our services are much more personal in my opinion. We know all of our customers’ names; we want to be a partner with them and their health,” said Wright.
The Patterson Family Pharmacy plans to continue selling their specialty gifts inside their new 5,200 square foot building. According to Wright, customers are quite fond of items that the pharmacy offers to young mothers, and newborn babies. Wright feels that those, along with a tighter relationship between staff and patient, really differentiate them from the bigger drug corporations.
Monday, Dec. 2 is the target date for the grand opening, which will include festivities that will be announced at a later date.
“We feel really blessed to work with the community of Patterson and to be their partner in health,” said Wright. “We are so appreciative of the support and excitement from the community and we can’t wait to show them something we’ve been working towards for so long!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.