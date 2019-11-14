Patterson Unified School District

A photo of the Paterson Unified School District offices on March 14 in Patterson.

 Erick Torres/Patterson Irrigator

The school board recognizes two employees each month whose service to the students and the district is exemplary. The employees, one certificated employee and one classified (support staff), receive certificates acknowledging their contributions. The following employees received certifications of recognition for September, October and November.

Delia Jurado, Classified, September

Richard Jones, Certificated, September

Rosa Fitch, Classified EOM, October

Cecilia Guerrero, Certificated EOM, October

Dwight Jones - Certificated Employee of the Month, November

Yadhira Rios - Classified Employee of the Month, November

