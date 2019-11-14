The school board recognizes two employees each month whose service to the students and the district is exemplary. The employees, one certificated employee and one classified (support staff), receive certificates acknowledging their contributions. The following employees received certifications of recognition for September, October and November.
Delia Jurado, Classified, September
Richard Jones, Certificated, September
Rosa Fitch, Classified EOM, October
Cecilia Guerrero, Certificated EOM, October
Dwight Jones - Certificated Employee of the Month, November
Yadhira Rios - Classified Employee of the Month, November
