Editor’s note: This series has provided a look inside the jail and REACT facilities, and has featured the stories of three former inmates who are successfully navigating life after incarceration. This final installment focuses on the role of law enforcement in assisting inmates who want to change their lives for the better.
Lt. Scott Houston, who has overall responsibility for the REACT facility, and Sgt. Pedro Beltran, who manages programming, spoke with the Irrigator recently about the programs available at the facility and in the jail.
Inmates are informed of the opportunities available to them through the facility, Beltran said, and those who are interested are evaluated for “security levels and threat levels,” Beltran said. Inmates who are accepted are assigned to a deputy who acts as a case manager, and undergo an assessment to identify areas they need to work on, to be successful after release. A specific curriculum, called an Individualized Assessment Plan, is created for each, and participants’ progress is evaluated periodically, to make sure they get the help they need.
The Programs Reference Catalog lists programs to address virtually every type of need an inmate may have: social, health, education, employment preparation and housing.
Community-based organizations (CBOs) provide the bulk of the programs, although some are taught by deputies, as well. While the specific programs may change as the participating CBOs do, the current course catalog lists classes offered by Modesto Gospel Mission, Friends Outside, The Potter’s House, Nirvana, Stanislaus County Behavior and Health Recovery Services, Learning Quest, L.C.A., Cambridge Restart, Teen Challenge, Living Word Church, AA, NA and Salvation Army.
Four classrooms are currently being used at the facility, and the facility has the potential to expand.
Program requirements
To qualify, inmates must want to participate, and must follow special rules, which Beltran described as “pretty basic, such as make your bed when you get up; participate in programs.”
Unlike prison, where inmates will generally be held for years, those in the jail may come and go in a matter of days, weeks or months, so, other than REACT, which is on a trimester system, the programs are based on length of stay. Classes in one-month and one-to-three-month increments are taught by deputies at the facility.
The goal is to reduce recidivism by providing opportunities for inmates to gain skills and knowledge they need to successfully reintegrate into society. The California Department of Corrections (CDC) defines recidivism as “rearrest within two years,” Beltran said, and the overall rate in California is in the 60 percent range. The facility’s rate is “in the 30s,” Beltran said.
Motivational speakers
“We like to bring in people that have been successful through the program to help motivate the individuals that are in here,” Beltran said, along with other guest speakers. A former prison inmate who was attending MJC brought his college counselor, and they explained the programs available to parolees, he said. “We’ve had multiple religious groups come in,” as well as a few authors who were formerly incarcerated. “We like to keep (inmates) motivated with those positive stories of individuals who have gone through this type of setting.”
The facility will be getting tablets, which will help with education, as well as providing opportunities for inmates to read more on their own, he said (donated books are currently available to inmates).
Beltran said new programs “are coming up all the time,” and they are always looking for new partners. Welding and landscaping courses are available, and female inmates are allowed to help at the animal services agency. Other plans are “in the works,” Beltran said. “The more we have available to them, the more motivated they stay out here.”
Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said that programs such as those offered at the facility are “the wave of future. The state doesn’t want to just lock people up and throw away the key.”
The Sheriff’s Department also does its part to help parolees, with programming that temporarily hires newly-released inmates to do landscaping work at the Public Safety Center facility – beginning the day after they are released from custody.
Newly-released parolees can find their first few days extremely challenging. Release dates can change, Dirkse said, and recently-released parolees, who are often re-starting their lives, may not immediately have an address to enter on a job application, or appropriate clothing, or transportation to a job. The program is designed to help address the various obstacles to employment parolees often face.
Population change
A complicating factor is the change in the makeup of the inmate population since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that overcrowding in California’s prison system amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment” and required the state to reduce prison populations from 181 percent of capacity to 137.5 percent. Props 47 and 57, which dealt with “prison realignment,” Dirkse said, have also had an impact. Prisons have been “dealing out the bottom,” to stay below 137.5 percent, he said, and many of those displaced prison inmates have ended up in county jails, which has caused local jail populations to become more dangerous.
More inmates have addictions, Dirkse said, and the influx of former state prisoners includes “hardened criminals,” who have committed more violent crimes. “The majority suffer some sort of mental health issues,” he said. Many “don’t want to take advantage of the services we provide.”
On the flip side, longer stays at the county jail have also allowed some inmates to take advantage of more of the available programming. At least one inmate has been there long enough to graduate from the REACT program, and is now “going through the vocational programs we have,” Sgt. Beltran said.
Real changes
Asked if the programs have produced noticeable changes, Lt. Houston said, “I’ve seen some of the influence in their behavior. Some of these guys that we’ve dealt with for years, and we’ve seen how they’ve acted over the years, and then we see them out here (in the REACT facility), and they’re not causing the problems they have in the past. And it’s good to see…especially at the graduations.”
Family members are now invited to inmates’ graduations, Sgt. Beltran said. “The more that their support group comes in and supports them, the better that they’re gonna be in the long run.”
“You can see that,” Houston said, “you can see them getting emotional, just having their family here, seeing them accomplish something. And, of course, the family gets emotional about it, too.”
Although other jurisdictions offer programs, Beltran said, deputies in other areas don’t typically teach, as the deputies at the facility do. “We wanted that, so we could have a better relationship with those that are incarcerated.”
In discussing the positive impact the programming has had, Lt. Houston said something other members of law enforcement have mentioned: “A lot of people, when they think of law enforcement, or even corrections… they think all we’re here for is the safety and security,” Lt. Houston said, “and, just, keep ‘em behind the cell (door). But they forget the real reason that a lot of us got into this line of work is the old cliché, ‘We’re here to help people.’ And that’s what we’re able to do with this. We’re here to try and help people. Even the guys that are working in the main jails, and, yeah, with the maximum security, that aren’t doing programs. They’re still here to help them; they try and talk to ‘em. They give them advice…. That’s the main reason we’re here, is to help people.”
