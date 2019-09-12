Dana and Christopher Barrajas have come back to the Re-Entry and Enhanced Alternative to Custody Training Facility (REACT) to share their story. Like Amado Escobedo, who is serving out the remainder of his time in the ankle monitor program, both are graduates of REACT.
Dana has been out of jail since January, 2015, and Christopher was released from prison in April, 2016.
But this is not the first time they’ve returned to the facility – they’ve told their story to inmates here before, and no doubt, at other times and places, as well.
Different life histories and circumstances led each of them and others like them to the facility. Various issues related to childhood trauma, such as substance abuse and addiction, are common. Some need assistance with literacy. Many need a GED. Parenting and money management classes are offered, as are classes on college and career readiness, among others.
The common thread among the graduates of REACT is that each has made a conscious decision to change their lives. Each has had their own struggles to overcome, and has put in the work needed to get their lives back on track – and continues to do so, every day.
Through the programs offered at REACT and before, each has gained the skills, knowledge and support (and, in most cases, faith) they needed to completely change their mindsets and do the work it takes to become productive members of society.
Dana’s story
In response to childhood trauma, Dana started using methamphetamine at age 13. Due to ongoing traumatic events in her life, she became a bully. She had anger issues, she said, and “took it out on other people.”
Like many who abuse substances, she thought she could be a “functioning user,” and did graduate high school while using, and enrolled in college with the goal of becoming a registered nurse. “But… when you get into the addiction, sooner or later it takes over your life.” At 20, she began using meth intravenously, seven to 10 times a day, she said. She was also working full-time.
Within six months of meeting the father of her child, their relationship became physically violent. She stopped using while she was pregnant, she said. Her son was born prematurely at six months, weighing only two pounds, one ounce.
She resumed using almost immediately after her son was born, and was soon selling drugs, as well. The relationship with her child’s father became more violent, and she made the decision to leave. He caught her, and there was a violent struggle. She pulled out a knife and stabbed him, she said, “and he died in my arms.”
She spent nine months in the maximum-security facility, and accepted a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter. “I got eight years, seven suspended, and I was released the next day.” Considered “high-risk,” she was given five years’ probation.
When she got out in 2004, Dana said, she got a job, but started using again. She held the job, and finished her probation. “I did everything I was supposed to,” she said. Then she “kind of spiraled out of control,” meeting and marrying another man, and becoming the abuser in that relationship.
Dana’s husband went to jail for drug sales, and she met Christopher. They started dating, but “before you know it, our life was selling drugs, guns…”
“Unmanageable,” Christopher puts in.
Dana agrees, adding that their children “were seeing part of it, and witnessing things.”
In 2012, she said, the SWAT team “hit our house. Our two boys were there, and happened to see, you know, the whole SWAT team come in, throw you down.” Dana and Christopher were both arrested for drug and gun sales.
She and Christopher were both incarcerated at the same time, and when she got out, she didn’t know how to get her life back on track, she said. She went “right back to what we were doing. We lost our house, we’ve lost everything; we gotta get it back.” Within four months, both were arrested again for sales, and both were facing “significant time.” She’d taken a deal the first time she’d been arrested on a sales charge, she said, and so would likely face seven years at 85 percent; Christopher would have been required to serve half of a 27-year term.
But things would be different this time.
“Within two months of me being here, I knew I didn’t want to go back to the same lifestyle.” She called her son, who was 10 at the time, to let him know “we were back in jail,” she said, “and my son said, ‘you know, next time you pick up that drug, why don’t you think about your children,’ and it broke my heart… So I knew I needed something different.”
Dana and Christopher were both serving their time in the Stanislaus County jail facility, and they began writing to each other. In August of 2012, Christopher wrote to tell her that “he’d found Jesus Christ.” That shocked her, she said, because he was once a satanic worshipper. In September, 2012, she “decided to give my life to the Lord here, in the Stanislaus County Jail. And I didn’t have that emptiness anymore. You know, when you quit the drugs, and you quit all the craziness in your life, you kinda feel empty. I’d had a 21-year meth addiction, and my life was out of control.” She didn’t know how to get back on track.
Her faith, she said, helped her accept her sentence and cope. “I knew I could depend on somebody to help me out, and I knew I was looking at significant time. I knew I was ok, and I felt at peace, being here, knowing that I was gonna be ok, and this is where I needed to be, and if I was gonna be here for years, that was ok.”
She gave guardianship of her son to her mother as she prepared to serve her sentence.
About year and a half after Dana and Christopher were incarcerated, an early version of the program now available at REACT was offered in the housing units at the jail (before the REACT Facility was opened). They wrote to each other, agreeing to go through the program.
“I threw myself into it,” Dana said. “Like, everything they offered, I got into. The Celebrate Recovery, Friends Outside, Second Chances (a horse group that visited the facility).
As is the case now, the programs were generally offered by nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs). Classes were offered every other hour, and topics included information and skills inmates would need to navigate everyday life. “It was awesome,” Christopher said.
When Dana went to court in 2015, “By the grace of God, they dropped all my charges,” she said. She knew she was much better prepared for life outside than she’d ever been before. “When I got out I knew I wasn’t gonna walk out these doors without the skills I needed, and with Jesus Christ in my life.”
She found a job within two months, and was promoted to manager in less than a year.
Christopher was still in prison, and Dana continued to attend the programs. She kept in touch with Friends Outside, and with the chaplains. She “used all of the different benefits” available to her after she was released.
In 2016 Christopher was released, and the two got married. They have since had a child together.
“I work full-time, I’m a mom, we have car payments, we have house payments, I pay my bills. We’re constantly busy, we’re constantly giving back… I mean, we’re normal people.”
Next week: Christopher’s story
