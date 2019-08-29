Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on the Public Safety Center, located at 200 East Hackett Road in Modesto.
As Patterson Police Chief Marc Nuno and I walked in the back door to the Booking department at the Public Safety Center on a recent Friday, I was surprised at an inexplicable shiver. Walking down the hallway, we pass prisoners in about a half-dozen cells awaiting booking who, for various reasons that all come down to safety, must be separated. Their names, first initial, last name, are written on whiteboards next to the cell doors. A small window is encased in each door. A camera is mounted in an upper corner of each cell. The cells resemble nothing so much as vaults, opening only with an electronic key carried by deputies who work in that area. Each officer checks out a key each day, which he or she picks up on the way in and puts away on the way out – the keys are not to leave the building.
In the last cell, I catch a glimpse of a man with wild eyes and hair, staring at me; clearly mentally ill. Our eyes met for a split second, which apparently set him off, as he began bellowing unintelligibly. Passing his cell later, on the way out, we avoid walking through bits of food strewn out in a long arc across the hallway. At that point, I learned that the man had been defecating the first time we had passed.
The incident perfectly exemplifies an all-encompassing fact: safety trumps everything here - even basic human dignity.
There are several rows of seating in the booking area, which is open, with three or four rows of seats for men, and a couple for women.
The dividers are tall, preventing detainees on both sides from seeing one another. The area boasts the only TV I saw in the place, although there were probably others I wasn’t aware of.
Each arrestee is allowed three phone calls: to an attorney or public defender, a bail bondsman and a relative or other person.
Above the benches is a raised platform for the booking staff. Except for the sergeant’s office, their work stations are all open, and detainees move from window to window as their paperwork is processed.
If not for the uniforms, cameras and locks, this could be a hospital waiting room.
Except that hospital patients are free to leave.
Nuno tells me some detainees never make it past this point – they are “cited out,” he explains, meaning they are given a court date to appear and released.
Nuno next shows me a padded cell, in which those who are considered a danger to themselves are held. He points out the drain in the floor (even a steel toilet, as found in most other cells, could present a danger to someone who might try harm themselves), and a faint smear of something dark on the door.
Later in the tour, we will walk past two industrial-sized laundry carts. Amongst the detritus in one of them were what appeared to be a torn and filthy blanket, dirty white socks and other articles of clothing that would probably have made a lot of people gag – or at least wrinkle their noses.
Nuno remarks that it’s a typical day at the jail.
At every door is a security measure, which varies, depending on the area. In many hallways, Nuno and, later, Sgt. Larry Cupit, pushes an intercom button to alert guards at a distant station to open the doors. They can see and hear us.
The Chief’s clearance allows us access to anywhere in the jail, and we walk through virtually the entire facility.
There are cameras everywhere – some 300 in the new section; more than 100 more in the minimum-security area.
The Public Safety Center, the most recent section of which opened about three years ago, consists of the Sheriff’s Department’s main office, as well as wings, called pods, for inmates requiring varying degrees of restriction and supervision. Men and women are housed in separate areas, although in close proximity. But with all of the security measures, there is no opportunity for interaction or physical contact.
We walk past some medical exam rooms on our way into the incredibly long hallway that leads to the jail pods. As we pass them on our way out, there are small piles of clothing in front some of the doors – clearly headed for a cart like the ones we passed in the hallway, as new arrivals are issued striped jail jumpsuits. The colors of the stripes indicate their designation: maximum security, general population, protective custody and others.
Once a detainee is booked, he or she is escorted to the appropriate pod. From the moment a detainee is arrested, they lose most of their rights. From that moment until their release, their days will be planned for them. They will be told when to eat, when to rest, when to exercise, when to go to court.
“Once they’re in our custody, we are responsible for them.” Nuno said.
The jail has its own medical services, including nurses who administer inmates’ medications and a dentist who visits the facility a couple of days a week.
Each section of the jail consists of a common area with cells around it, some two stories deep. There are metal tables and chairs. There is also a guard station of some sort in each section, staffed with deputies whose responsibility it is to watch the screens, ready to jump into action to break up a fight if necessary.
The maximum security section is the first we visit. This area consists of a circular corridor surrounded by several housing areas: men, women, those with mental illness. All are separated; each area requires security measures to enter or leave. All are visible from the guard station.
The guard station in the center of the maximum-security area is a cramped, darkened room in which three officers spend 12-hour shifts watching constantly-changing views of the cells and common area.
Nuno buzzes us in, and we walk a few steps up into the room, which is too dark to snap a photo. The interior of the station is dark to obstruct the view of the deputies from the outside, so inmates cannot tell if the guards are watching them at any given moment, Nuno explains.
In the minimum-security area, by contrast, three guards sit at an open station.
Inmates who need to be separated, such as gang members of different affiliations, are assigned different times in the common area – separated by time, therefore not requiring completely separate living areas.
In each common area is a cart of battered books, for those who are able and choose to break up the monotony by reading.
This area also houses female inmates, a few of whom were chatting while walking laps around their common room. They watched us as we walked through the corridor.
There is an area for those with mental illnesses; men and women housed separately but in adjacent areas. Signs at the entrances remind staff to alert those inside before a person of the opposite gender enters the area, in case inmates are changing clothes, showering or “performing other bodily functions.”
We visit one area with a deputy standing at what looks very much like a lectern or podium. A group of prisoners is playing what at a glance looks to be pick-up basketball.
We are ready to head to the Re-Entry and Enhance Alternatives to Custodial Training (REACT) Center. Chief Nuno introduces me to Sgt. Larry Cupit, who will pick up the tour at the Re-Entry and Enhance Alternatives to Custodial Training (REACT) Center.
Chief Nuno excuses himself to join a class of Police Academy graduates. He and the Chaplain will discuss with them the duties and responsibilities they are about to take on – the last stop before they are sent out on patrol with Field Training Officers.
Next week: The REACT Center – the facility and programs help inmates prepare to re-enter society.
