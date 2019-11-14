Sacred Heart School has announced the following award winners for October:
Excellence, gratitude
Kindergarten: Dylan Maring, Valentina Villarreal
First grade: Zoe Gheen, Olivia Santos
Second grade: John Barbaste, AC Villarente
Third grade: Xavier Arevalo, Justin Hinojosa, Sofia Rivadeneyra
Fourth grade: Addison Emehiser, Sadie Estrada
Fifth grade: Weston Brush
Sixth grade: Reagan Allard, Gino Brudnicki
Seventh grade: Kylie Guenther, Luis Sandoval
Eighth grade: Jessica Coble, Frankie Raimondo
Spirit – person of service
Kindergarten: Mason Sellman
First grade: Isabela Martinez
Second grade: Cristian Fernandez, Nijah Wakefield
Third grade: Alexandria Acosta, Legend Morehouse, Xavier Zepeda
Fourth grade: Gigi Brudnicki, Brianna Naranjo
Fifth grade: Nolan Keller
Sixth grade: Emma Emehiser, Madelynn Perez
Seventh grade: Jack Dellis, James Jackson
Eighth grade: Blake Melo
