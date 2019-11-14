Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart Church. Patterson Irrigator file photo.

Sacred Heart School has announced the following award winners for October:

Excellence, gratitude

Kindergarten: Dylan Maring, Valentina Villarreal

First grade: Zoe Gheen, Olivia Santos

Second grade: John Barbaste, AC Villarente

Third grade: Xavier Arevalo, Justin Hinojosa, Sofia Rivadeneyra

Fourth grade: Addison Emehiser, Sadie Estrada

Fifth grade: Weston Brush

Sixth grade: Reagan Allard, Gino Brudnicki

Seventh grade: Kylie Guenther, Luis Sandoval

Eighth grade: Jessica Coble, Frankie Raimondo

Spirit – person of service

Kindergarten: Mason Sellman

First grade: Isabela Martinez

Second grade: Cristian Fernandez, Nijah Wakefield

Third grade: Alexandria Acosta, Legend Morehouse, Xavier Zepeda

Fourth grade: Gigi Brudnicki, Brianna Naranjo

Fifth grade: Nolan Keller

Sixth grade: Emma Emehiser, Madelynn Perez

Seventh grade: Jack Dellis, James Jackson

Eighth grade: Blake Melo

