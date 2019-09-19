It’s 6:00 a.m. on a Friday morning and the guys just got back from a medical aid call. They average about 6 calls a day, most of which are for medical emergencies. Occasionally they’ll not have any calls at all in a day, and other times they may run 10 or 15 calls. My guess is the moon must be full on those nights. Engineer Mike is working so I know he’ll come right over and let me out of my crate. Mike’s really good about bringing me outside to relieve myself. I think he’s worried I might pee on Captain Dave’s gear bag again. I guess he doesn’t realize me and Dave are great friends now.
I have a lot of new friends here at Station #2. It’s kind of odd that they’re only here for a couple of days at a time, but I guess they must have a whole other family somewhere else because I can always smell different dogs on them when they come back to the firehouse. This time Mike has been here for four days straight. He’s usually here for two days at time, but Engineer Joe took a couple days off. It’s been a fun four days because Mike plays fetch with me every day and sometimes he’ll even let me sleep on his bed!
While I’m relieving myself, Mike waits patiently for me to finish because he knows I don’t like to be outside by myself. We go back inside and Mike gets himself a cup of coffee. We sit down by the TV for a little while and watch some news while the crew enjoys their coffee.
Around 6:30 a.m. Captain Chris shows up to work. He always greets me with a cheerful smile and pat on my head. Mike, Chris, and Firefighter Shane move their coffee drinking to the apparatus bay, where Mike puts me on a leash and lets me sit in the front of the station so I can watch for the regular neighborhood dog walkers. I must admit, I get a little too excited when another dog walks by, but Mike is working with me to calm down and pay attention to him. It’s really hard though because, well, I am a Hound Dog!
After coffee, I watch the crew workout in the gym. Firefighters need to stay fit in case they get a fire. Incidentally, I can’t see why Engineer Joe’s nickname is Mr. Incredible. He’s really not that strong, so there must be some other hidden reason they all call him that. When they finish their workouts they all take showers and get dressed for the day. This morning though, when Mike was in the shower, they got a call for a fire alarm. I knew Mike would be hurrying to go on the call, so I ran into my crate to wait for them to get back.
When they got back after about 30 minutes, I heard Chris talking about how many calls they’ve been getting in the Walker Ranch and Patterson Gardens neighborhoods for smoke detectors beeping. I guess those neighborhoods are now 10 years old and a lot of the detectors are expiring. Chris says smoke detectors should be replaced after 10 years and carbon monoxide detectors after seven years.
Before Shane started cooking breakfast, he fed me my dog food. The guys must really care about me because they feed me good quality dog food and they take turns buying it with their own money. Anything I cost them is paid for out of their own pockets. I scarfed down my food quickly in hopes I might get some scraps of bacon after they eat, but another medical aid call came in during breakfast, so back into my crate I go.
So far it’s been a pretty typical morning at the firehouse, and I feel extremely lucky my new adopted family loves me so much! I have to go now, my old friends Augusta and Bill from Westside Animals for Adoption are coming today for a training session. By the way, I have several friends that are still looking for new homes: www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com
I’ll write again soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.