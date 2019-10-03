On Friday, Oct. 4, the Stanislaus Homeless Alliance (SHA) will host a workshop to discuss best practices in addressing our homeless crisis. The SHA, a collaborative body which includes elected representation from all Stanislaus County cities, and the County, Focus on Prevention, the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority, as well as the Community System of Care was created in May 2019 as a new governance structure to more easily and practically assign funding to priority homeless projects.
The SHA prioritizes aligning decisions with community support quickly, and building consensus among municipalities affected by the homelessness crisis in the Central Valley. SHA meetings are held monthly. A full-day educational workshop on housing projects and services, best practices for addressing homelessness, homelessness data and reporting requirements, and funding options will be hosted by the SHA and held on October 4.
The upcoming workshop will feature Julia Orlando, Director of Bergen County Housing, Health and Human Services Center, who has reportedly eradicated chronic homelessness in Bergen County, NJ. Her presentation will cover her experience in implementing various successful measures, and the strategies that have yielded positive results towards ending homelessness. This workshop is free and open to the public.
Those who are interested in attending can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stanislaus-homeless-alliance-learning-retreat-tickets-70705438871
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.