25 Years Ago – January 12, 1995
A fast-spreading fire engulfed the kitchen area of Las Gaviotas Restaurant on Highway 33 early Tuesday morning, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage.
The same day a storm flooded downtown Patterson, muddied rural roadways, and alarmed the city’s newer residents. By Wednesday morning, 2.37 inches was recorded, causing several longtime Pattersonites to term it the heaviest downpour they had ever seen.
The modernization of the local high school and junior high facilities is estimated at $5.1 million, the school district has learned.
50 Years Ago – January 8, 1970
Families have started moving into some 16 new Self-Help homes on the city’s east side.
Patterson High School is offering diplomas for adults over 18 years of ago with special night classes.
A raging inferno destroyed an eight-room house in Oak Flat Canyon last Friday morning. Carol Mendoza, whose family leases the 12,000-acre ranch, grabbed her one-year-old son and ran to escape the flames. Her husband Russell drove eight miles over winding unpaved roads to the Montgomery Ranch to call for help.
75 Years Ago – January 12, 1945
Official confirmation that bombardier Lee Vincent, reported as missing in action over Europe some 17 months ago, is alive in a German prison camp has been received here by his parents, the George Vincents. He and all other crew members bailed out of their disabled plane and may have been hidden for a time by the French underground.
Patterson has had a 9 o’clock curfew law on the book for many years, and for many of those the old fire bell was sounded at that evening hour. But the law was never enforced for those under age 16. But now the ordinance has been amended to age 18 and the time changed to 10:30 p.m. Some exemptions are allowed.
Jack Frame, a local resident for 26 years before recently moving to Stockton, has died at age 69. He was first employed here at the Red Mountain magnesite mine in Del Puerto Canyon, then became a supervisor of the labor camp in the canyon when it was started.
Everett Case, a migratory fruit worker in the Westley area who presently resides in Yakima, Wash., has lost a second son in military action.
100 Years Ago – January 8, 1920
Issue not available
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
