25 Years Ago – November 10, 1994
The Patterson City Council will soon have a major change of faces. Tim Durbin was elected mayor in Tuesday’s election, while newcomers James Burke and Eloy Vento will join him on the council.
The City Council has set a new policy to combat absenteeism at appointed committee and commission meetings. The problem has been dogging City Hall for some time.
A fire completely destroyed a house on Eucalyptus Avenue Wednesday morning. Only a dog was found in the house by firefighters, and volunteer Dan Collier was quick to revive the animal, using CPR and an oxygen mask.
The first issue of Tiger Times, a newspaper published by students at Patterson High, is included in this week’s Irrigator. Hannah Brown serves as editor. The newspaper is a project of Gerald Park’s current events and journalism class.
Patterson will received over $20,000 from a state tree-planting program.
50 Years Ago – November 6, 1969
Local teachers have selected school board President Ernest Moeller as the annual recipient of the Golden Bell award.
Burglars drilled through the roof at Klein’s Super Save last Friday night and made off with a quantity of cash.
Patterson’s Soroptimist Club has announced its 1970 Youth Citizenship Contest.
Gloria Ellery is chairman of the annual Rising Sun School carnival.
75 Years Ago – November 10, 1944
President Roosevelt carried both the city and rural Patterson precincts in Tuesday’s national election.
Heavy rainfall this week damaged the hay crop, but a heavy tomato harvest will continue unless frost interferes. Some 100 Mexican nationals returned home, leaving 67 at the Rogers Road camp.
Pfc. William Cryer has been reported seriously wounded in battle in landing on Palau Island in the Pacific.
Jimmy Webster has completed Navy communications training in Honolulu, while Ensign Max Denny will graduate from Naval Reserve Officers’ Indoctrination School at Tucson.
Charles “Chuck” Reading, former ag instructor here, has completed an advanced Army electronics course in Illinois.
100 Years Ago – Issue not available
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
