25 Years Ago – December 22, 1994
Students at Patterson High collected 3,318 cans of donated food to top the large schools in an area competition sponsored by KSCH-TV 58. Patterson also topped the middle school contest. All cans will be donated to charity. At the Las Palmas School 2,450 cans were collected, with Joan DePauw’s class picking up 335.
The City Council, in a cost-cutting move, has reduced the recreation director’s position to part-time.
50 Years Ago – December 18, 1969
Jack Patterson, son of town founder T.W. Patterson, has donated his father’s entire collection of early photographs taken in the community to the new Patterson Township Historical Society. They will eventually be put on display in the Center Building.
The West Side Shriners Club is wrapping up its annual Christmas food drive and will soon deliver several thousand pounds to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in San Francisco.
Some $4,000 has been expended on new curtains for the high school auditorium; the first time in its 30-year history they have been replaced.
75 Years Ago – December 22, 1944
The Patterson area has been lauded for being 50 percent over its quota in the sixth War Bond Campaign. Returns have now topped $500,000 here.
Another West Sider has been killed in military action in Germany. He was Edgar Ford, whose parents reside in Westley. The machine gunner was 23.
Three separate air crashes in the vicinity of the Vernalis Naval Auxiliary Air Station within a two-hour span took the lives of five aviators last Friday night.
The Rev. H. Wyatt of San Lorenzo is the new pastor of the First Southern Baptist Church here.
The Patterson Girl and Boy Scouts joined at the Teen-Age Club Wednesday evening for a Christmas party. About 50 participated.
Charles “Chuck” Reading, former ag instructor here, has won the heavyweight boxing title at Chanute Field, Illinois, where he is an electronics instructor.
Ray Mini is now serving with an infantry outfit in Germany.
WAVE Frances McElhern has returned to her station in Florida after a week’s stay here at home.
100 Years Ago – December 18, 1919
Issue not available
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
