25 Years Ago – September 29, 1994
The Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce has adopted a new theme – “Shop smart, shop local.” Signs are posted around town.
Some 2,000 people were fed at Dia Del Campesino (day of the farmworker), which was held Sunday in the downtown park. Four bands, including the U.S. Navy Jazz Band from Treasure Island, entertained the crowd.
The wearing of youth football jerseys at the junior high will remain in place after school officials met with representatives of the Delta Youth Football League’s Redskins.
50 Years Ago – September 25, 1969
Telephone calls to Crows Landing from both Patterson and Westley may soon be made without charge, according to the Evans Telephone Co.
The Patterson Tigers posted a 22-6 victory over Central Catholic last Friday night, as Joe Traina was the leading rusher for the locals. He scored twice.
Cadet Roger Tyler, son of the Edwin Tylers of Crows Landing, is beginning his sophomore year at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Lisa Cox has been elected president of the Vernalis 4-H Club. Candee Yamaichi is secretary, Mary Kay Morris treasurer, and Bob Noblitt vice president.
75 Years Ago – September 29, 1944
As a nation-wide campaign begins to provide a war chest to finance USO activities, Patterson Township has already sent a check for $3,200, its quota for the drive.
The raising of watermelons locally has hit a new high, as 85 carloads were shipped from the 160-acre tract leased from Houk Brothers on the old Moreing Ranch. Growers were Henry Harmon and Matt Williams.
Staff Sgt. Earl Sutherland is returning to duty in Italy after suffering a wound that laid him up for 10 weeks.
Ruth Wellemeyer, HA 1st class, visited home from Mare Island, where she serves in a naval hospital as an assistant in the amputation ward.
Eugene Arambel is home on leave after completing basic Army training at Camp Roberts. He will report to Maryland.
A final stretch of some 1.4 miles of Highway 33 about three miles south of Patterson is about to be repaired. It is said to be one of the poorest pieces of construction in the county system.
100 Years Ago – September 26, 1919
Newspaper issue not available
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
