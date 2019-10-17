25 Years Ago – October 13, 1994
A candidates’ night will be held this evening at the Federated Church for three Pattersonites seeking the position of mayor of the city and four others vying for two other seats on the City Council. Running for mayor are incumbent Pat Maisetti, Tim Durbin and Steve Grimaldi, while the four others are incumbent Dale Borman, James Burke, Eloy Vento, and Robert Rushton.
Robbie Cozart is the leading rusher for the Patterson High football team, which has compiled a 4-1 record to date this season. He has netted 370 yards on 38 carries for a 9.7 average and three touchdowns.
50 Years Ago – October 9, 1969
A new sign welcoming visitors to the community of Patterson is being planning for placement at the intersection of Sperry and Del Puerto avenues. The cost is estimated at $1,500 for the 9-by-23-foot sign promoted by the Patterson Beautification Committee. Domingos Farinha Jr. is chairman of the project.
Patterson’s school bond predicament has been turned back to the district’s advisory committee, and chances are local voters will be asked to head back to the polls for a fifth time to approve funding for new school classrooms. No bids on the sale of bonds were received last spring when the maximum bid amount allowed was five per cent.
75 Years Ago – October 13, 1944
It was learned this week that Patterson Paratrooper Warren Hicks has escaped from a Nazi prisoner of war camp in Holland after being captured while protecting a bridgehead there, in one of most daring maneuvers in military history. Only about a quarter of the 8,000 troops escaped alive, and Hicks suffered wounds for the second time in the war.
100 Years Ago – October 9, 1919
Two Patterson businessmen, W.H. Gilbert and M.H. Litten appeared before the county supervisors this week to present a petition asking that a vote be called for incorporation of this town as a city. The petition was signed by 86 registered voters, but was not acted upon by the supervisors because it had not been published three times in the Patterson Irrigator as required by law. This is the same petition that was defeated by local voters a year ago. NO opposition was voiced at the county meeting, although it was noted a letter had been received from the Mineral Products Co. office on Sperry Avenue asking that its property be excluded from the incorporation process. No action was taken on the letter.
The Colony Club met this week and is considering presentation of a short play.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
