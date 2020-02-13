25 Years Ago – February 16, 1995
The Police Activities League has initiated a Graffiti Beautification Committee to deal with a local problem that has been termed out of control. PAL Chairman Jim Fuson is heading the efforts.
The Patterson Highboys upped their league record to 11-1 this week with a 68-64 win over Hughson. The Tigers are 21-6 in the basketball season.
50 Years Ago – February 12, 1970
Mistletoe growth in trees within the city has affected some 50 trees, the City Council has learned. The city crew can handle the trees on public streets, but not on private property, reports Public Works Director George Robison.
The winter sports Homecoming queen at Patterson High is Vickey Jeans. Janie De La Rosa was named the frosh-soph princess.
75 Years Ago – February 16, 1945
Another local man has been reported killed in military action. Pvt. J.B. McCleskey of Westley was serving in a paratrooper unit in Belgium.
The city plans to stucco its building in the Plaza circle.
Plans for displaying an honor roll of service men and women from the Patterson Township have been approved by the Chamber of Commerce. It will be displayed in the Center Building after being built by art students at the high school. The building is currently being used by the Teen Age Club.
100 Years Ago – February 12, 1920
The influenza epidemic has found Patterson. Dr. A.M. Field reports that local cases of the flu have increase from five to 65 in the past week. None are yet critical, and the only two deaths reported are in the Crows Landing area. Local schools closed Monday and won’t reopen until next Tuesday. The Patterson Theater also is closed. Volunteer nurses are being recruited by the Red Cross and will be paid by the local chapter.
One of the first city ordinances to be considered by the new City Council is one that would prohibit all forms of gambling. That would include cards, dice, punch boards, and all mechanical devices. Introducing the ordinance this week was Trustee C.J. Carlson.
J. Tobias is the new manager of the Patterson Theater. He plans to schedule two showings an evening and has increased seating. A second projector will be added to allow continuous showing. Tobias also has theaters in the Bay Area.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
