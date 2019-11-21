25 Years Ago – November 24, 1994
Students from four local schools combined efforts and collected over 4,000 cans in a local drive for food to be given out over the holidays by the WestSide Food Pantry.
Two Patterson High students, Violeta Salcedo and Javier Palafox, have been selected for an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. next April to learn about the inner-workings of government. The trip is sponsored by a non-profit program called Close Up.
50 Years Ago – November 20, 1969
The Chamber of Commerce has recognized city officials and City Attorney William Logan during the 50th anniversary year of Patterson’s incorporation. Logan was presented a key to the city, having provided the city’s legal services all 50 years.
Leo Halseth is the new president of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce. Lauren Campbell will serve as vice president. New directors are George Klopping, John Grischott, James Mahaffey, Jr., Adolph Pedroni and Glenn Hamilton.
75 Years Ago – November 24, 1944
This week’s vote in Patterson Township to form a cemetery district passed by an overwhelming margin of 663-10. It will allow a small property tax to be levied to maintain both the Del Puerto and Grayson cemeteries. County supervisors will appoint three trustees to administer the district.
Pfc. Robert Wilson of Westley has been wounded in action in France, where he serves with an engineering group.
Not one but two Scoles brothers have been involved in the military battle of Leyte In the Pacific. They are Harold and William.
Lt. (jg) Stewart Cox of Westley wed Grace Schmidt of Modesto while home on Navy leave. They met while students at Modesto Junior College.
Friends and former classmates Sgt. Eddie Sylvia and Cpl. Frank Souza recently met in France and spent eight days together before going their separate military ways.
100 Years Ago – November 20, 1919
Military veterans in the Patterson area who are interested in founding an American Legion post here are invited to a meeting on Monday, Dec. 1 at the Patterson Grammar School. Considerable interest here has already been shown.
Local residents are invited to submit entries that will be used to name a new housing subdivision at the north end of Third Street. No lot will be smaller than one acre, the developers note. Entries should be sent to the Patterson Irrigator, with the winner receive a $25 prize.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
