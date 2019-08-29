25 Years Ago – September 1, 1994
A wage freeze four years ago at Del Puerto Hospital has been lifted by its Board of Directors. Some 45 employees, a little over half of its employees, will be eligible for pay increases. The district’s latest financial report is “pleasing.”
The first members of Patterson’s new Senior Volunteer Patrol have completed training and gone to work for the police department. They are Ralph Trindel, Kathryn Schaller, Charmaine Gomes, Pat Erwin and Joyce Barfuss.
Construction of a new carwash on Highway 33 is speeding along. It will be owned by a local couple, Darryl and Vivian Ratliff.
Patterson area drivers had a very respectable outing last weekend at the Merced Speedway. Clay Thorkelson placed second in his heat race and first in the trophy dash. Don Hicks of Crows Landing dominated the sprint car division, with his cousin Bob Hicks placing second. Ed Amador Sr. won the trophy dash.
50 Years Ago – August 28, 1969
The state Department of Water Resources, which opened local offices here in 1962 to prepare for the construction of the California Aqueduct, has this week closed up shop. Final work is being directed from Byron.
Richard Ferrari has opened an electrical service business here.
Activity in the Patterson Judicial District Court jumped 20 percent in the last fiscal year. The traffic load on Interstate 5 contributed to the increase.
Four former Patterson High gridders are testing their football skills this fall at the college level. Then are Ken Yamamoto, Joe Martini, Rick Costa and Mike Boyarsky.
75 Years Ago – September 1, 1944
Two weeks after a hill country fire burned some 55,000 acres, another has swept over 30,000 acres between Crow Creek and the north fork of Orestimba Creek.
The farm labor supply is presently termed as sufficient, with only El Solyo Ranch reporting a shortage of workers. That’s because of the early start of Tracy High School which created a labor slump. A. Airola has sold his blacksmith shop to George Tiura, a previous employee of Airola’s.
Mark Twain Sea Scout Ship of Patterson will attend this weekend’s annual regatta of Northern California to be held in Stockton. Skipper Everett Allari and Mate Earl Halseth will lead the local delegation. They will be accompanied by members of the Newman ship.
100 Years Ago – August 28, 1919
Local businessmen J.H. Evans, Martin Berlin and C.T. Smith have taken over management of the Patterson Theater, not as a money-making venture but to assure the showing of quality films which will be shown on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings. Orland Leverton will be in charge of the day-to-day operation.
A drive to eradicate ground squirrels will begin next week, according to the county horiticultural commissioner. Farmers are asked to use poison grain, switching to carbon gas in winter months.
Three wagons used in the recent drive to eliminate grasshoppers have gone missing. Their owners are requesting they be returned.
Local auto dealers Shimmin and Nelson received delivery of a new Studebaker, which they used in a display at the Patterson Fair. But it was purchased by Mrs. J.H. McElhern just before the fair opened, causing postponed delivery.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
