25 Years Ago – September 15, 1994
Local football fans will be aiming at prizes as the Patterson Irrigator’s annual football contest begins its 10-week run this week. Beginning its 44th year, the contest is the longest-running of its kind in California. It began in 1951 when Carl Frunz won the first weekly prize money.
Members of the Patterson Planning Commission were unanimous in their opposition to a gated community in the city. They were asked that question by Planning Director Rod Simpson.
50 Years Ago – September 11, 1969
A revolutionary new engine was tested last weekend at the Crows Landing naval base. It is a rotating combustion engine, and tests indicate it is extremely quiet when flying at low elevations.
An unusual electrical storm hit the Patterson area last weekend, striking the George Friedrich home on Hamilton Road, causing an attic fire.
Chris Johnson and Bob Hamilton have returned from Peru and Italy respectively, where they were on American Field Service summer trips.
Bill Ralston has retired from 55 years of employment with the Yancey Lumber Co.
75 Years Ago – September 15, 1944
This year’s freshman class at Patterson High broke all enrollment records, now numbering 83. The total of sophomores is 56, juniors 49 and seniors 36, thus bringing the school’s total to 224.
The state highway crew is widening and resurfacing Highway 33 as it runs through the city. Gravel shoulders are being added.
Tech. Sgt. Laurence Kolding is home on furlough after two-and-a-half years of Air Force duty in the Pacific. He will soon leave for Florida.
Patterson High’s football team numbers 52 players, of which only eight are veteran returnees. They are Nash Fernandez, Manuel Farinha, Jerry Maisetti, Floren Grischott, Bruce Selander, Domingos Trinta and Harry Morris.
100 Years Ago – September 11, 1919
The Patterson Grammar School has opened the fall term with 315 pupils.
H.V. Bridgford of Patterson has been elected president of the Holstein Breeders Association of California. His recent state fair entries dominated the Holstein class, with Prilly again taking first in the aged bull class. Also, N.W. Thompson of Patterson did extremely well at the fair with his Belgian and Percheron stallions.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
