25 Years Ago – February 2, 1995
Patterson’s Joyce Barfuss has been chosen by Congressman Gary Condit to attend the 1995 White House Conference on Aging. It will be held in early May.
The wettest January in recorded history has left the San Joaquin River flowing well above its banks.
The Patterson High boys sit atop the Trans Valley League basketball standings with a 7-1 record (17-6 overall). The local girls are in second place with a 7-1 mark (19-3 overall).
The city’s traffic impact fees levied on new construction are scheduled to increase. The total for all fees charged by the city will exceed $21,000.
50 Years Ago – January 29, 1970
Henry Wong has been appointed to serve on the Patterson Planning Commission.
Patterson High clarinet player Robert Noblitt has been selected to play in the all-state honor band.
Winning the Knights of Columbus annual essay contest were Sacred Heart School students Lori Westbrook, Cathleen Maring and Paula Lara.
75 Years Ago – February 2, 1945
The Patterson Cemetery District, overwhelmingly approved by the voters in November, has officially organized. John Delphia is the first president, T.J. Moe is secretary, and John F. Nunes is the third board member, all approved by the county Board of Supervisors. Weed control by spraying at both the Del Puerto and Grayson cemeteries is the first action authorized.
Sgt. Kenneth Rohr of Patterson has been reported missing in action in the European Theater. He was serving as a tail gunner with a bomber crew. He had the unusual experience of serving in three branches of the armed service.
Capt. James Glotfelty of Patterson has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and three other citations while piloting cargo planes on supply missions in the India-Burma Theater. He has flown over 100 missions. Capt. Louis Martin also has been awarded the DFC for his service in the Italian Theater. He has been promoted to the position of squadron commander and has about 450 men under his command.
100 Years Ago – January 29, 1920
Dr. A.M. Field reports that no influenza cases have been reported here, but also notes the new city of Patterson has not appointed a health officer.
Oscar Engblom has sold his house on East Las Palmas Avenue to E.O. Bowman of Illinois. The price paid for the acreage was $16,000.
Local school enrollment is now the largest on the West Side, numbering 783 students. That makes it the fourth largest in the county. An extra teacher has been hired for the first grade, where 96 are enrolled.
The Evans Telephone Co. has issued a new 1920 directory of numbers all listed on one card.
The Bank of Newman failed to open its doors here last Saturday and officials did not issue a statement as to why. However, it is known locally that the bank is short on cash.
High school debaters last Saturday evening defeated the Modesto High team but lost 2-1 to Newman. The boys basketball team lost 44-38 to Modesto.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
