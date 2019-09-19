25 Years Ago – September 22, 1994
Retired Patterson Postmaster Richard Phillips served on the local high school Board of Trustees before putting in nearly 20 years as a member of the Stanislaus County Board of Education. His tenure on these board totals some 35 years.
The second Dia Del Campesino or Day of the Farmworkers will be held this Sunday afternoon in the downtown park. Last year’s event drew more than 1000 to the celebration.
After beating Gustine in their opener and then having a bye week, Coach Craig Bettencourt’s gridders will host Summerville this Friday. Against Gustine linebacker Earl Kahanu tied a state record by returning three pass intersections for touchdowns.
50 Years Ago – September 18, 1969
Robert Bagley is the new PG&E offices on the West Side, succeeding Karl Wellman.
The Patterson Irrigator has been designated a National Blue Ribbon Newspaper by the National Editorial Foundation, an arm of the National Newspaper Association. Judging for the award was in 25 categories.
Roy Huckaby, Jr., who was wounded May 21 in Vietnam and has been a patient at Letterman Hospital in San Francisco, has been in Patterson visiting his parents. He is with the 101st Airborne Division.
75 Years Ago – September 22, 1944
John Soares of Patterson has been elected supreme president of the I.D.E.S. Lodge, one of the state’s largest Portuguese fraternal and benefit organizations. The state convention was held in Oakland.
Leo Rovedatti has enlisted in the Navy and has been sent to Idaho for boot camp training.
Marvin Greer has arrived in France with his infantry unit.
Chief Hailstorm, a Cherokee Indian who once traveled with the Buffalo Bill shows, gave a performance Wednesday afternoon at the Northmead School.
The former Marie Petrocelli of Fresno has wed Patterson’s Joaquin DeLash.
100 Years Ago – September 18, 1919
Prof. J.W. Bixby at Patterson High has lined up 13 adult volunteers to form a community band. He is seeking others, particularly those who play the trombone. Bixby himself is a cornet player.
The new Rifle Club will meet Monday evening.
Local contractor W. Knutson has been hired to install paved tennis courts on the high school grounds.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
