25 Years Ago – February 9, 1995
With the original cost being over $40,000, the three photo typesetting machines used at the Patterson Irrigator for nearly 20 years have been relegated to the scrap heap. The have been replaced by computers. The photographic equipment had originally replaced the Linotype and other machines.
A recent tide of violence has caused the Patterson Association of Teachers to request that the local school district hire a security guard for the high school and junior high campuses.
Mayor Tim Durbin this week presented Joyce Barfuss the first mayor’s award for outstanding community service.
Corliss Tacosa, who recently moved back to the community where she grew up, has been appointed to the Patterson Planning Commission.
50 Years ago – February 5, 1970
Patterson High student Bob Hamilton, son of the Glenn Hamiltons, is the winner of the Soroptimist Club’s annual citizenship contest. Bob Hansen took the second place award.
Papers have been filed by three candidates seeking City Council seats in the upcoming election. They are Patrick Phillips, Bill Terra and Brent Bruce.
75 Years Ago – February 9, 1945
The West Side Sportsmen’s Club has replaced the former Patterson Fishermen’s Club. Vic Maksenti is the first president. A clubhouse near the river was discussed.
Official word has been received of the death of Pfc. Marvin Greer, the 14th life of a local serviceman lost in military action. He was killed somewhere along the Franco-German border where he had been serving for about a month. Greer, who was 30, leaves a wife and four children who reside here.
The Patterson Rotary Club has received national recognition for having 26 consecutive meetings with perfect attendance.
100 Years Ago – February 5, 1920
The public dance scheduled for Feb. 14 by the new American Legion post has been cancelled because of the flu epidemic. It was to be the organization’s first public activity. Dr. A.M. Field reports that five flu cases have been reported here, although they are milder than a year ago. Local schools remain open.
Patterson will have a town baseball team this year, one that is financed by local businesses. It may play in the county league.
Mrs. H.F. Taylor has been hired as the local census enumerator.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
