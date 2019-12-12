25 Years Ago – December 15, 1994
Over 50 different presenters participated in the ninth annual Patterson High School Career Day.
Several Patterson area businesses are offering a variety of possible Christmas gifts this holiday season. They include 4L Processing and Just Tomatoes, both on Hamilton Road, the Potting Shed on Del Puerto, Martin Farms, Bogdanich Farms, Warton Ranch and Toy’n Around.
Greg Petz is the new president of the school board.
Edna Patterson, widow of the late J.D. “Jack” Patterson who was the son of this town’s founder, has died in Clovis. She was 95.
50 Years Ago – December 11, 1969
Five Patterson High football players received honors this week. Paul Loumena was named most inspirational varsity player and Don Green team captain. They won all-league honors, along with Ed Iturreria. Tom Morris and Jim Boschi took frosh-soph honors.
Patterson High graduate Mike Hicks plans to soon return home from Nigeria, where he is completing his second appointment as a volunteer with the Peace Corps.
The Rotary Club will hold its annual Christmas program for children when it meets next week. Two classes from the Grayson School have been invited.
75 Years Ago – December 15, 1944
A 30-pound turkey will be given away when the Teenage Club holds an open house in its clubroom on the Plaza.
Two more local servicemen have been reported missing in action in Europe. They are Carl Marler and Frank Cox, Jr.
James Callahan has completed parachute training in Georgia, and Howard Gomes has been assigned to Navy Firemen’s School at San Diego.
100 Years Ago – December 11, 1919
Elijah B. Hayes is the name selected for Patterson’s new American Legion post. (See Fast Talk on this page for additional information.)
Patterson will participate in the new Stanislaus County Debating League, along with five other high schools. The local team also will compete in the West Side Athletic League with debating teams from Dos Palos and Newman.
The Patterson Lodge of the American Brotherhood of Yeomen will hold a dance Saturday night at the Patterson Theater.
Some 4,000 acres on Patterson’s west side may soon be subdivided and offered for sale in small tracts. It is known as the Morton holding.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
