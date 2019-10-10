25 Years Ago – October 13, 1994
Four juvenile youths have admitted to city police that they were responsible for a series of graffiti incidents around the community.
The grand opening of Patterson’s new Senior Center is scheduled for this Saturday. It is located on the Del Puerto Hospital grounds.
Gene Carson has retired after almost 40 years with the West Stanislaus Irrigation District, the last 17 as its manager. He is being succeeded by Ron Roos, former manager of the Patterson Water District.
50 Years Ago – October 9, 1969
Sixty new junior high band uniforms have arrived, purchased for $3,350. Gene Short is the band’s director.
The community next Wednesday will observe the annual Fire Prevention Week for the 40th consecutive year.
The Vernalis 4-H Club has donated ornamental shrubs for landscaping at the new El Solyo Village housing complex. Club members on the committee are David Pires, Gary Hagemann, Manuel Manzo, Bob Noblitt and Jim Cox.
75 Years Ago – October 13, 1944
Patterson lost another pilot in the war zone. Lt. Dwight Pitzer, 25, was killed when his plane crashed on Biak Island off Dutch New Guinea. His parents reside here and a wife an infant daughter in Kansas.
It has been learned that Mathew “Mattie” Mancebo is a prisoner of war in Germany, having been captured in Normandy.
The Chamber of Commerce will finance the construction of a roadside shelter on the highway near the Crows Landing Navy Base for the convenience of those waiting for a bus. Contractors are donating the material and the Boy Scouts will paint the structure, which may house up to a dozen sailors.
100 Years Ago – October 9, 1919
The Patterson Merchants Association has called a meeting to reorganize and elect officers.
Frank Germolus has sold his 20 acres of property to Dominick Borella and plans to move to Oakland.
The county supervisors have approved the construction of three small bridges in the Patterson area. Two are on Sycamore Avenue and a third along Salado Creek near the Patterson & Western Railroad tracks.
H.V. Bridgford has purchased the Third Street home of Dr. Fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.