25 Years Ago – January 19, 1995
Coach Tony Lomeli’s boys’ basketball team won its 200th game under his 14-year guidance. Both the Tiger boys and girls presently sit atop the Trans Valley League with 4-0 records.
Gordon Thomas will be installed worshipful master of the Patterson Masonic Lodge.
The city is about to set new guidelines for its parks, including uses and fees.
Twenty young Pattersonites from the Police Activities League this week stuffed sand bags in preparation for possible flooding in this area. More rain is expected here this weekend.
50 Years Ago – January 15, 1970
The City Council this week heard a proposal from officer Ron Monahan that would establish a police cadet program here for young adults interested in law enforcement.
Janie Quiroba gave birth to a baby boy, the first baby delivered this year at Del Puerto Hospital.
Water this week began flowing into Patterson’s new 10-acre sewage pond. Aerators have been installed to replace chemical treatment of sewage.
Peter Pinkerton, who taught music in local schools from 1946-53 before becoming vice principal at Patterson High, has earned a doctorate degree in education from the University of Southern California. His wife is the former Wanda Brewer of Patterson.
75 Years Ago – January 19, 1945
The Patterson Farm Center has re-elected John Delphia as its president, with John Nicolds and Americo Dompe were tapped as vice presidents.
Dean Harshel, manager of the meat department at Plaza Grocery, has purchased the meat business from Harold Thorkelson and Paul Carlson.
The Patterson High boys have won their first two league games, winning Friday night at Tracy 25-22.
Staff Sgt. Dan Perez has earned a third oak leaf cluster for the Distinguished Unit badge. He serves with the ground forces of the P-47 Thunderbolt air support outfit in Italy.
Cpl. Evelyn Hiatt of the Marine Corps is currently home on leave but will soon depart for Honolulu.
100 Years Ago – January 15, 1920
Patterson’s new American Legion post has been assigned number 168 by the state body. It has about 35 members.
Patterson’s newly appointed first mayor, C.J. Carlson, also has a new job title. He has moved up from being the cashier at the Bank of Patterson to being its president, elected by the directors after C.A. Jeglum stepped down and sold his half interest in the financial institution.
P.H. Shimmin plans to erect a large building along the highway at E Street. It will house farm implements as well at Studebaker and Overland autos. Shimmin presently operates a blacksmithing business at that location.
Two new attractive entrances are planned for the new Northmead housing tract.
The high school basketball league has started action, with the boys beating Gustine 42-13 in their opener, while the Patterson girls lost by three points. They next will travel by train for games in Dos Palos, staying overnight.
The Patterson Department Store is this week advertising flannel shirts for $1.39.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.