For the past two years, a young Politician and nonprofit executive has taken his small town of Gustine by storm with his Traveling Library. Zachery Ramos, Recreation Leader for the City of Modesto, Youth Leader for the Friends of the Gustine Library, and President of the Traveling Library, has made substantial waves in his community through the power of books; free books. Those waves have gotten the attention of President Donald J. Trump, the office of the late George Bush Senior, 47th Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, and Comedian Jeff Foxworthy. With the newfound political support gained through the attention to literacy he has brought to not only the small town of Gustine, but the State of California as a whole, Mr. Ramos looks to bring his Traveling Library to Patterson.
“The Traveling Library is something I started during my Senior Year (2017). I wanted to give back to my community and those around me and I thought, what’s a better way than through literacy?” Said Ramos.
Using a remodeled antique ice cream cart, Ramos takes his Traveling Library through Gustine regularly, often strolling through neighborhoods and parks, where children excitedly run up, grab books, and take them home. The Traveling Library has also paid visits to senior homes in the area.
“One day I went with the Traveling Library to an elderly center in the town of Los Banos with the president of the Gustine Library Group. We went there, and the people’s faces lit up,” said Ramos during his interview with the Daily Point of Light, an organization created by President George Bush Sr. to honor those dedicated to volunteer service. The organization awarded Ramos with The Daily Point of Light Award on Oct. 15, 2017, the same day he received a Presidential Gold Medal for Volunteer Services from President Donald J. Trump, and a proclamation declaring Oct. 15 as Traveling Library Day in Gustine.
“Receiving the proclamation and recognition from the President made me feel excited because it has helped us so much with going to higher places to give our books and build up our credibility,” said Ramos. “It helped bring more support to the work my team and I do to help with literacy.”
Ramos said that at least 30% of the books he receives comes from donations within his community, and the rest he pays for out of pocket by visiting thrift stores. He is always looking for books and often posts on social media to ask for donations. Some supporters of The Traveling Library include the Gustine Pizza Factory, Four of Hearts Screen Printing, and one of his more popular supporters, comedian Jeff Foxworthy.
“He actually sent us a letter in support of what we are doing and in honor of Traveling Library Day,” said Ramos. In the letter, Foxworthy thanked the Traveling Library for helping to spread literacy throughout the United States, and as expected, the comedian signed off with a joke:
“You know you’re a redneck if you buy a “how to” book on how to read. Keep Laughing!” Wrote Foxworthy.
In 2017, Ramos led two relief efforts to send food, clothing, and financial aid to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and the devastating California Wildfires. Ramos organized a call-to-action with the community and together was able to raise around $5,000 for the victims and their families.
In Feb. of 2019, after the tragic loss of Deputy Ronil Signh, Ramos set up a free mini library next to the Newman Police Department in his honor.
“We wanted to create something that would memorialize Officer Singh in a way where it could continue to give back for years to come, just like he did for his community of Newman,” said Ramos.
Ramos says that he gives out an average of 100 books per event that the Traveling Library attends, and plans to bring his Library to Patterson for Halloween and Christmas festivities. Currently, his public relations team is trying to schedule something with the City Parks and Recreation Department.
According to Ramos, The Traveling Library strives to help improve literacy ratings in the community, and they are always looking for support from any local businesses, or individuals.
The Traveling Library’s next event will be on Saturday, September 21 at the PortuBrazil Festival at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.
If you would like to get involved or donate books to the Traveling Library, you can follow them on Facebook @TrVeLiNgLiBrArY or send an email to zacheryramos21@gmail.com
