Corina Garcia Salinas, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 with her family by her side on January 24, 2020.
Mrs. Salinas was born in Los Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 54 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Patterson Guadalupe Society. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her love for her family and BINGO.
Mrs. Salinas is survived by his husband of 73 years, Ramon Salinas, Sr. of Patterson; daughters, Maria Luz Salinas and Janie (Ciro) Ortiz; sons, Roel Salinas, Ramon, Jr. (Olivia) Salinas, Ramiro Salinas and Rene Salinas; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Roland “Rolly” Salinas.
A Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Monday, February 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.