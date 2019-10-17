Dannie was killed in a tragic car accident on his way to work on September 19, 2019. Dannie was born on July 22, 1975 in Tracy, Ca. Dannie attended junior high and high school in Patterson where he lived from 1987-2005. Dannie was currently attending Modesto Junior College and was set to graduate in May 2020. Dannie was employed at Lawerence Livermore Lab as a technical engineer.
Dannie has been living in Salida for the past 13 years and is survived by his wife Kristy Christian and their five children (Christian-17, Lucas-6, Baileye-4, and Mason-1) all of Salida, as well as his stepson Jacob Hinds of Indiana. Dannie is also survived by his loving father Dannie Christian I of Ceres, mother Susan Keplinger of Oroville, sister Alissa Christian-Caywood of Chico. He is also survived by his grandmother Dovie Nasciemento of Ceres, niece Meagan Jarvis of Chico, Nephew Jason Burroughs of Chico, and niece Taylor Davidson of Chico. Dannie was preceded in death by his brother Scott Christian, grandparents Glen and Wilma Keplinger, and grandfather Grover Christian.
Funeral service was held at Shelter Cove Community Church in Modesto, Ca on September 27, 2019. Graveside services were held at the Tracy public Cemetery later that day.
